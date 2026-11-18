Kim So-yeon, president of The Walt Disney Company (Korea) (left), and Choi Yeon-woo, head of local content at The Walt Disney Company (Korea). Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Marking its fifth anniversary in Korea, Disney+ is expanding its investment in Korean content, building on the global success of 'The Remarried Empress.' From its drama lineup, including season 2 of 'Moving,' to variety shows featuring star producers such as Kim Tae-ho and company president Song Eun-i, the platform is broadening its genres and formats as it targets global markets.

The Walt Disney Company (Korea) held its Disney+ Media Day at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 18th, where it announced key achievements from the past five years, its future business strategy and its Korean original-content lineup. Attendees included Kim So-yeon, president of The Walt Disney Company (Korea), and Choi Yeon-woo, head of local content, as well as producers Kim Tae-ho, Hyun Jeong-wan and Hwang Gyo-jin, and Song Eun-i, head of Contents Lab VIVO.

First, President Kim So-yeon said competition in the streaming market is shifting beyond securing initial subscribers toward establishing platforms' differentiated value and long-term competitiveness. She stressed in particular that streaming businesses need to be approached with a long-term view rather than a focus on short-term results, emphasizing that the market competition is a 'long game (a strategy of building competitiveness over the long term), not an endgame (a focus on short-term results).'

To that end, Disney+ outlined three growth strategies: increasing investment in Korean content, improving viewer access through partnerships, and expanding its entertainment offerings. It is broadening user choice through a partnership with Gmarket and an ad-supported Standard membership, while also strengthening sports content, with ESPN at the center. It also plans to offer coverage of a range of sports, including major esports tournaments with the Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA), MLB, the NBA and the 2027 Formula E season.

Above all, the global success of Korean content has laid the groundwork for further investment. According to Disney+, since it first introduced Korean original content in 2022, annual viewing hours for Korean content have increased 27-fold in Latin America, sevenfold in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and sixfold in the United States and Canada.

Kim So-yeon, president of The Walt Disney Company (Korea). Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

President Kim said, "The experience Disney+ has built in the Korean market over the past five years is an important foundation for future growth." She added, "Drawing on Disney's distinctive storytelling and global fandom, together with Korea's creative content capabilities, we will build deeper connections with viewers over the long term and continue developing Disney+ into a digital hub for entertainment where diverse stories and fandoms come together."

'The Remarried Empress,' released recently, became the most-watched local title globally in Disney+ history. Asked whether she had anticipated the show's success, Choi Yeon-woo joked, "If I had expected it to succeed, I could have appeared on the office-worker episode of 'Battle of Fates.'"

She continued, "It was, in fact, a bold undertaking. It was made possible by the popularity of the original work and the visuals created by an excellent production team." She added, "Bringing romance fantasy to life can't have been easy. The same goes for the production team and the cast."

She added, "When you look for the reason behind its success, I think there was something fresh about presenting a romance-fantasy original in a Western-style visual world." She continued, "We even joked, 'The dresses are Disney.' We're grateful that people around the world have embraced it so warmly, and I want to thank everyone who had the courage to take part."

Choi Yeon-woo, head of local content at The Walt Disney Company (Korea). Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Building on this success, Disney+ is expanding its drama lineup. It will present a range of original series, including 'Moving,' whose second season has been confirmed; 'The Koreans,' a fresh reimagining of FX's hit series 'The Americans'; 'Portraits of Delusion'; 'I Am a Sinner'; 'The Miracles of the Namiya General Store'; 'Code'; and 'Real Man.' Following the success of 'Perfect Crown,' it will also continue exploring the potential for Korean romance content to expand globally.

New experiments are also underway in variety programming. While preparing shows with a range of concepts, including 'Shinppal Stay' and 'Dating Training Camp,' the company announced the production of 'Confess and We're Done' and season 2 of 'Battle of Fates' for the first time today.

Choi said, "Disney+ will continue expanding its investment in Korean content while presenting original works that only Disney+ can deliver, building a content portfolio that offers viewers a variety of entertainment." She added, "We will broaden the range of content through new genres and formats, discover stories that can draw attention in global markets, and make Disney+ a platform that people who love content turn to in their everyday lives."

Disney+ also plans to expand its sitcom and mid-form offerings and present documentaries spotlighting Korean figures, including K-pop stars and athletes.

Producer Kim Tae-ho, president Song Eun-i, producer Hyun Jeong-wan, producer Hwang Gyo-jin and moderator Choi Yeon-woo of The Walt Disney Company (Korea) (from left). Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

At the creator session that day, producers Kim Tae-ho, Hyun Jeong-wan and Hwang Gyo-jin, along with company president Song Eun-i, also attended and shared their content-planning directions and experiences collaborating with Disney+.

Producer Kim Tae-ho of production company TEO said he was preparing a new dating-variety show aimed at people in their 20s. "We were asked to target people in their 20s, so we prepared a format different from existing dating shows, incorporating travel and the kinds of feelings that can make men and women feel a flutter," Kim said.

He continued, "We wanted to develop content in which people could discover each other's sincerity and feelings in uncomfortable and challenging surroundings, rather than in a comfortable, picturesque setting." He added, "We also plan to develop a sports-variety show around the year after next."

On the changing viewing environment, he observed, "In the past, the whole family watched on one screen, making concessions to one another's preferences. Now people watch content suited to their own tastes, so depth seems more important than breadth." He added, "It seems we're moving beyond how many people watch something to whether we can create content people will love with real loyalty."

Comedian Song Eun-i, head of production company Contents Lab VIVO, is presenting the dating show 'Confess and We're Done.' The program tests whether true friendship can exist between men and women.

Song said, "It began with the question of whether 'real friendship' can exist between men and women, ever since God created this world." She explained, "It's a reality show that watches male and female friends—who say things like, 'We can even take half-body baths together'—try to overcome taboos and temptation and preserve 100% of their friendship."

She continued, "I actually didn't watch dating shows. I just didn't want to. But I realized you could see people's inner selves." She added, "As the saying goes, you stick to what you know; comedy is my foundation, so I try to make people laugh. I believe in the power of content that's harmless, fun and good."

Producer Hyun Jeong-wan, who directed 'Soolae Game,' said he was planning a new deduction-game variety show. He explained, "When I was an assistant producer on 'Infinite Challenge,' I really enjoyed the chase games. That led me to direct survival shows, and this year I had a great opportunity to make 'Soolae Game' with Disney+."

He added, "These kinds of game-survival shows used to be a niche genre, but I am planning another deduction game because I want more people to discover them." On working with Disney+, he said, "The feedback from foreign people at the head office was fresh. It was interesting to see how people abroad viewed it."

Producer Hwang Gyo-jin of 'Battle of Fates' previewed changes for season 2. "It began with the curiosity of whether fate exists. I think that question transcends countries and age groups," Hwang said. He recalled, "Bringing all these people together and seeing whether it could work in a survival format was a bold challenge."

He continued, "If season 1 tested the question, 'Can it really be read?', season 2 will take on the mission, 'How far is it possible to go?'" He added, "We're also trying to give viewers a visual jolt."

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.