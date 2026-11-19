Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Chaeryeong of ITZY, making her first appearance on an observational variety show since debuting seven years ago, will reveal a daily routine that pursues extreme efficiency beneath her elegant image on MBC's Omniscient Interfering View.

In episode 425 of MBC's variety show Omniscient Interfering View (planned by Noh Si-yong, directed by Chae Hyun-seok, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na, and Kang Yeon-ju, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon), airing on the 21st, Chaeryeong's home—as she enters her fourth year of living on her own—will be unveiled for the first time. Her longtime manager said, “Unlike her usual elegant and laid-back image, she actually places great importance on efficiency,” and tipped the show off about Chaeryeong's unexpectedly efficient daily routine, in which she doesn't waste a single second, drawing keen interest.

Chaeryeong's mornings are unusually fast-paced from the very start. She brushes her teeth while cleaning the bathroom and even vacuuming, showing off her nonstop multitasking from the moment she gets up. As she took out the bleach and scrubbed every corner of the bathroom, Chaeryeong revealed, “I like the smell of swimming pools,” letting her unexpected “bleach lover” side show. The studio reportedly erupted in laughter at Chaeryeong's daily routine, so different from her elegant image.

Even when she's relaxing, Chaeryeong's pursuit of efficiency doesn't stop. She brings out all her favorite self-care gadgets—including a foam roller, laser hair removal device, scalp gua sha and shoulder massager—even while watching TV, showing off her top-tier self-care skills. Chaeryeong gets at least two things done at once and makes productive use of her mornings, reportedly leaving even the panelists unable to hide their admiration.

But an unexpected crisis comes Chaeryeong's way, too. When she checks her stock portfolio for the first time in three months, she freezes at the state of her investments, her eyes darting in shock. Attention is turning to the funny-but-sad (?) stock-investment episode that flustered even Chaeryeong, who usually puts efficiency first, and viewers are eager to find out what happened to her stock account during those three months.

From her “extreme efficiency” morning routine to her solo life full of unexpected charms, Chaeryeong's real day—seen for the first time since her debut seven years ago—will be revealed on MBC's Omniscient Interfering View on Saturday the 21st at 11:10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.