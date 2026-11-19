[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Woo-bin will meet TV viewers in tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama “Gift” (written by Minju, Haeju, and Sungeun; directed by Kim Kyu-tae and Ham Seung-hoon).

Kim Woo-bin cited the appeal of the script as the reason he chose “Gift,” tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama, which premieres at 9:10 p.m. on December 5. He shared his first impression of the series: “The writing was really good. I thought it would be an easy, enjoyable watch for people who, like me, don’t know much about baseball, and an even more enjoyable story for those who love baseball.”

The aspect he focused on most in portraying Jeong Min-yong was the character’s transformation and the emotions that emerge along the way. Kim Woo-bin said, “I focused on the moment Jeong Min-yong realizes that the world he believes in isn’t the right answer and changes, as well as the feelings and emotions that gradually change when the transformed Jeong Min-yong meets the students of Deokcheon High School.”

He also spoke about his preparation for portraying a baseball coach. Kim Woo-bin said, “I watched a lot of documentaries,” explaining, “I watched those people’s appearance, behavior, and attitude, and built another Jeong Min-yong piece by piece.” He added, “I also thought about what kind of clothes and hairstyle would feel like Jeong Min-yong, and worked them out one by one,” offering a glimpse of the effort he put into developing the character both inside and out.

He also expressed his special affection for the rapport he shared with his fellow cast members, including Seo Eun-soo and Yang Hyun-min. Kim Woo-bin said, “All the actors working with me are such warm, wonderful people, so I enjoyed every moment we spent together throughout filming.” He joked, “I was at my saddest when the time came for someone to leave work before the rest of us.”

Finally, Kim Woo-bin reflected on what “Gift” meant to him. He said, “When I first met the writers, we talked about hoping this work would become ‘a work like a gift’ for many people, just like its title.” He added, “Rather than having a particular impression I want people to take away, I hope viewers will remember it just as they feel while watching it,” building anticipation for “Gift.”

“Gift,” a drama adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by Jeong Iriiri, tells the story of a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and takes a job as head coach of a high school baseball team ranked last in the country. The cast includes Kim Woo-bin, Seo Eun-soo, Yang Hyun-min, Hyun Bong-sik, Park Sang-nam, Lee Bong-ryun, Park Ji-a, Cha Bin, Han Si-hyeon, Seong-hyun Park, Han Tae-ha, and Kim Gun-woo. The series premieres at 9:10 p.m. on December 5.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.