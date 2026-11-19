[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Coupang Play's series 'Family Matters' (written and directed by Kim Jeong-min) is returning for season 2.

Season 2 of 'Family Matters' returns with an even closer-knit version of a one-of-a-kind, offbeat family. The mother, Young-soo (Bae Doona), who takes charge from the heart of the family, is joined by grandfather Kang-seong (Baek Yoon-sik), siblings Ji-hoon (Lomon) and Ji-woo (Lee Soo-hyun), and uncle Cheol-yong (Park Byung-eun), completing the family with no missing pieces.

To outsiders, they still seem suspicious and out of the ordinary, but neither their affection for one another nor the way they protect one another is ordinary. Anticipation is building over what a bold and unconventional family plan the family around Young-soo, on its way to becoming a real family, will set in motion with its fearless action and merciless coordination.

The newly released stills catch the eye with glimpses of the family around Young-soo leading an ordinary yet not-so-ordinary daily life. From sitting around a table and enjoying a relaxed moment together to embracing one another tightly, the images show how close this offbeat family has grown. They sometimes bicker and get into absurd mishaps, but the moment anyone messes with the family, they do not hesitate for a second. They will go anywhere and do anything to protect one another.

What catches the eye most is Young-soo's unexpected smile, as she has rarely shown her emotions. Young-soo, who has always protected her family with a cool, icy expression, smiles in front of them. It leaves viewers wondering what decision her tenacious maternal love—which has led her to stop at nothing to protect her family—will drive her to make after she confronts the truth about the past.

Uncle Cheol-yong's arrival adds another variable to the harmonious daily life of the family around Young-soo. With his unusual appearance and commanding presence evident from the moment he appears, Cheol-yong promises a chemistry unlike any other as he blends in with the family. As a stranger joins family members who have grown thoroughly accustomed to one another, anticipation is also building for the family's relationships to become even noisier and more unpredictable.

'Family Matters' season 2 tells the story of the family around Young-soo, who had been living in a new city while concealing their past, as they join Young-soo—who has confronted the truth about the past—in tracking down the source of evil and finally taking revenge. The series stars Bae Doona, Baek Yoon-sik, Park Byung-eun, Lomon and Lee Soo-hyun. Kim Jeong-min, who wrote the previous installment, wrote and directed this season. It will be released on Coupang Play on December 18.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.