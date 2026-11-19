[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Netflix’s variety series ‘Physical: Asia’ is returning for Season 2.

‘Physical: Asia,’ where countries across Asia competed for honor and pride, promises an even fiercer contest under the title ‘Physical: Asia Season 2 - Unbroken’ (hereafter ‘Physical: Asia 2’).

As the first nation-versus-nation competition in the ‘Physical’ franchise, ‘Physical: Asia’ captivated viewers around the world after its release last October. Its massive quests, which incorporated the cultures of Korea and other Asian countries, were awe-inspiring, and the athletes’ spirit of challenge as they pushed beyond human limits left a deep impression. The moving sportsmanship, with competitors showing respect for one another, the strong teamwork forged under their national flags, and the shifting fortunes shaped by each country’s varied strategies and tactics delivered a dopamine rush. The world was swept up in the fiery nation-versus-nation competition.

The ‘Physical’ franchise has posted the remarkable achievement of placing in the Global Top 3 for three consecutive seasons, once again demonstrating its standing as a powerhouse in physical survival competitions.

The ‘Physical’ franchise, which has showcased the strength of Korean survival-variety formats, is steadily expanding its global reach. ‘Physical 100: Mexico’ and ‘Physical 100: Italy’ each achieved distinctive localizations incorporating their countries’ cultures and traditions, and each ranked in the Global Top 10 for two consecutive weeks after release. With versions for the U.S., France, and Sweden also confirmed for production, new ‘Physical’ series featuring the diverse character of each country are on the way. Above all, production of ‘Physical 100: Mexico Season 2,’ which has been especially well received, has been confirmed, once again demonstrating the franchise’s potential for global expansion.

‘Physical: Asia 2,’ the nation-versus-nation competition in the globally beloved ‘Physical’ franchise, is set to reach viewers around the world in 2027 with an even bigger scale and upgraded quests. The prospect of the strongest competitors from countries across Asia, still shrouded in mystery, facing off under their national flags raises expectations for another thrilling showdown.

Producer Jang Ho-gi of ‘Physical: Asia 2’ expressed his gratitude to viewers around the world awaiting Season 2, saying, “Thank you once again for the tremendous interest you’ve shown in the athletes’ passion and pride as they compete for their countries’ honor, and in the remarkable drama they create as a team by pushing beyond their individual limits.”

Producer Jang continued, “For Season 2, we’ve designed an entirely new world, completely different from the previous seasons, and developed quests that could become a new signature of the ‘Physical’ franchise.” He added, “Beyond simply increasing the scale, we plan to bring you new strategies and matchups that are possible because this is a nation-versus-nation competition, as well as unpredictable contests. We hope you’ll look forward to battles even more thrilling than those in Season 1 and the compelling, authentic stories of the stronger competitors newly joining Season 2,” raising expectations.

‘Physical: Asia Season 2 - Unbroken’ will once again be directed by producer Jang Ho-gi, who helmed the previous installment.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.