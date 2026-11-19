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'Screwballs' members Joo Woo-jae, Jang Woo-young, Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, and Jo Se-ho (from left). Photo: Studio++ social media

Those who went through one farewell and were reunited as if by a miracle are once again facing goodbye. This time, however, the fans acted first. In an unusual turn, fans of the show are organizing a farewell party themselves.

The fan community 'Screwballs' for the Netflix variety show 'Screwballs' will hold a celebration marking the show's end, titled 'Screwballs, You Did Great,' at Gaon Stage in Hongdae, Seoul, on the 21st. More than a chance to watch the final episode together, it will be a gathering where fans who have accompanied the show over the past five years can share memories and celebrate its finale.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and attendees will watch the final episode of 'Screwballs' together at 6 p.m. Events prepared by the fans themselves will begin at 7 p.m. They are planning a range of activities, including the 'Screwballs Fan Knowledge Test,' which revisits scenes from the show, and the 'Screwballs Awards,' where they will select the most memorable moments and episodes, as well as a prize draw, a commemorative photo zone, and a group photo. They also plan to make the finale even more special with commemorative merchandise they designed themselves. The dress code is the four colors symbolizing the 'Screwballs' logo: red, green, yellow, and blue.

Photo source: 'Screwballs' fan community

Above all, the event is special because it was organized by fans, not the production team or cast. Its name is 'Screwballs, You Did Great.' Rather than dwell on the sadness of an impending, bittersweet farewell, the fans want to give warm applause to a show that has made them laugh to their hearts' content.

The fan community said, “From the days of 'Beat Coin' through today's 'Screwballs,' fans have continued to hold gatherings and events, both large and small,” adding, “because we don't know when we'll get another chance to all come together like this.”

They added, “This time, we wanted to get together in a somewhat larger space with more fans, laugh and have fun, and remember the final broadcast of 'Screwballs' in a special way.”

A screenshot from the broadcast of the final episode of 'Beat Coin'

There is a special story unique to 'Screwballs' behind the fans' decision to prepare for the finale themselves. It began with KBS2's 'Beat Coin' in 2022.

The five members—Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, Jo Se-ho, Joo Woo-jae, and Jang Woo-young—showed the essence of classic variety with costumes and penalties that had them throwing themselves into the action. The more time they spent rolling around and laughing together, the stronger the chemistry among the five became.

Even a time that seemed as if it would last forever came to an end. In 2024, the show was canceled, and they had to bid farewell in tears.

The fans, too, struggled to accept it. When news of the cancellation broke, petitions opposing it poured onto KBS's viewer bulletin board, and a truck protest was even held outside KBS in Yeouido. The fans had taken to the streets themselves to save the show.

But they ultimately could not reverse the cancellation decision. Then, in the final episode, the members tossed a coin. It was an earnest promise: “If it lands heads, we'll come back.”

A still from 'Screwballs,' featuring Joo Woo-jae (left) and Kim Sook. Photo: Studio++

The miracle came a year later. In February 2025, they reunited for Netflix's 'Screwballs.' The first scene showed the coin landing on the promised side: heads. For fans who had endured one farewell, there could be no more moving a return.

The joy of their reunion translated into success. The returning 'Screwballs' claimed the No. 1 spot on Netflix's 'Today's Top 10 in Korea' and was also nominated for Best Variety Program at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held last July. The fans' love, which had not cooled even after one farewell, had once again shone through.

The show was just as special to its cast. Joo Woo-jae, who had earlier won Best Male Variety Entertainer at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, described 'Screwballs' as “a show that makes me feel sorry for it” in an interview with Sportschosun.

He said, “We had already shared one heartfelt farewell,” and admitted, “I think that memory makes us feel a little more attached to one another.” He meant that having experienced one goodbye made the time they could spend together again all the more precious.

Joo Woo-jae also expressed his gratitude, saying that the fans had played a big part in his award. “I think the people in our 'Screwballs' fan community supported me. It turns out that was true. I realized I really did receive the award because the fans and the people in 'Screwballs' backed me.”

Kim Sook has also emphasized the special significance of 'Screwballs.' After winning Best Female Variety Entertainer at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards for the show, she said, “It's hard enough for the cast of a show that has ended once to reunite, but everyone is exactly the same as before—from the audio director, camera director, and lighting director to the writers and producer. They all put aside other work that came their way to come together for this show, and that really isn't easy.”

A preview teaser for the final broadcast of 'Screwballs.' Photo: Studio++

Though they went to great lengths to reunite, 'Screwballs' will come to an end after its sixth season. Announcing the show's conclusion, production company Studio++ said, “Considering the ties from a previous life, this is a show we've been together on for a full five years,” adding, “With such a distinctive story and relationships built up over time, both the cast and crew finished filming the final episode with a deep sense of regret.”

The company went on to thank the fans, saying, “In this day and age, when long-running variety shows are hard to sustain, 'Screwballs' was able to make it this far thanks to all of you fans who have always given us your unwavering love.”

In a recent episode, the cast shared their sadness at the approaching finale through a graduation ceremony concept. The show had initially launched with a one-year contract, but was able to extend its run thanks to viewers' love. They also said that, since no one knows what the future holds, they wanted to describe it as an “open-ended season wrap-up” rather than declare a definitive end. Just as graduation signifies a new beginning rather than an ending, this leaves open the possibility that they may meet again someday.

Photo: Studio++

That's why the fans' farewell party is a little different from an ordinary send-off. It is a chance to celebrate the time they spent together while also waiting for another meeting that may come someday.

After successfully being reborn once, from 'Beat Coin' into 'Screwballs,' it is hardly unreasonable to dream of another revival. They could return someday as 'Beat Coin 2,' or launch under a new banner on another streaming platform. If the five members reunite, that alone would be a welcome return.

Just as the final coin toss in 'Beat Coin' led to the opening scene of 'Screwballs,' could this final scene someday become a new beginning? The hope of seeing their “infinite return” has not come to an end.

Photo: Studio++

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.