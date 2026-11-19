Photo: AM Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Shin Min-a perfectly captures the emotional arc of a “K-Empress,” evoking empathy among fans around the world.

As the Disney+ series “The Remarried Empress” (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) continues its global run of success, Shin Min-a is at its heart, showcasing an elegant, noble screen presence and impressive acting depth. She is receiving widespread praise from viewers around the world as a “K-Empress.” With restrained emotion and expressive facial acting, she delicately reveals the inner world of Navier, making the story more convincing.

In episodes 7 and 8, released on the 18th, Shin Min-a deftly conveyed the gulf between the anguish of being rejected by her husband and the weight of the crown she must bear as empress. Her restrained performance was especially heartrending as she heard Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) announce their divorce from beyond a door, sank to the floor and swallowed her despair.

Even so, Navier does not lose her composure and volunteers to serve as an envoy to the Western Kingdom’s coronation, an opportunity to showcase the Eastern Empire’s prestige. Her decision to take an active role as empress brings episode 8 to a close. Viewers are responding warmly to Shin Min-a’s convincing portrayal of Navier, who firmly preserves her dignity even in a situation where she can only fall apart.

Shin Min-a’s deeply felt performance has immersed viewers around the world, making them genuinely care about and root for Navier. Major U.S. outlets including Forbes, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline have also taken note of “The Remarried Empress,” and global interest in Shin Min-a has surged.

U.S. outlet Collider praised Shin Min-a’s performance, writing, “Even without spelling out all the many moments when she is falling apart inside, she makes the character’s sincerity come through completely,” and, “Her outstanding performance has the power to make you genuinely care about and root for Navier.” The outlet heaped praise on her.

Canada’s ScreenRant also praised her, saying, “The whirlwind imperial court intrigue provides a stage for Shin Min-a to fully showcase her wide emotional range, and the result is truly overwhelming.” It added, “Viewers can’t help but experience Navier’s emotions fully at every moment,” applauding Shin Min-a’s skill in drawing viewers into the character’s emotional world.

Japan’s Anime News Network also praised “the delicate rapport Navier shares with ‘Queen,’ which is undoubtedly top-tier.” A reviewer of films and TV series overseas added, “Shin Min-a has an overwhelming presence that commands respect and gravitas from the moment she appears. Her performance is meticulous and intelligent, with no missteps and no moments missed” (Screen Talk By MVH).

Attention is now focused on the final chapter of Navier’s story as Shin Min-a continues to draw the world’s gaze as a “K-Empress.”

Adapted for the screen from the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a sweeping romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—who has fallen for a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept it, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The cast includes Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryeon, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon-ho. Yeo Ji-na, writer of “Two Outs in the Ninth Inning” and “The Uncanny Counter,” wrote the script, while Jo Soo-won, director of “I Hear Your Voice,” “Pinocchio” and “Still 17,” directed the series. “The Remarried Empress” is available on Disney+, with two episodes released every Wednesday, for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.