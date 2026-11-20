Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Heartwarming stories of good deeds by Jeon Hyun-moo, Kim Sook, Park Mi-hee, and even Red Velvet's Wendy come pouring out on Boss in the Mirror.

On the 22nd, KBS2's Boss in the Mirror (hereafter, Boss in the Mirror) will reveal the cast members' endless good deeds, warming the studio. First, news that MC Jeon Hyun-moo made a generous donation of 8.15 million won to a housing improvement project for the descendants of 815 independence patriots in honor of his birthday leaves everyone wide-eyed. Jeon says, “I wanted to do something meaningful for my birthday, so I made the donation to coincide with it,” sharing his distinctive conviction. It is also revealed to everyone's surprise that MC Kim Sook joined the same donation, drawing admiration.

Jeon Hyun-moo's good deeds do not stop there. He made headlines in the past for having Sunmu, a dog rescued from a breeding facility, adopted into his family home. He reveals, “I also volunteer with abandoned dogs every birthday.” Kim Sook gives him a thumbs-up, saying, “Hyun-moo is really busy, and the fact that he makes time for this despite that is amazing.”

The studio is also set abuzz when a generous good deed by Park Mi-hee, the “kimchi master,” is revealed. Park, a boss whose remarkable turnaround took her from working as a housekeeper in the home of the late Chairman Kim Woo-jung to achieving sales of about 50 billion won, is revealed to be the first female member in Paju of the Honor Society, a group of major donors who give at least 100 million won. The revelation leaves everyone astonished. It also comes to light that Red Velvet's Wendy, appearing as a special MC, is a member of the Honor Society as well. The word is that Boss in the Mirror's distinctive level of charitable giving truly shines.

As the good deeds continue to pour in, Wendy repeatedly exclaims, “Wow, you're all so amazing,” while Kim Sook is delighted, saying, “There are so many warmhearted people here.” The bosses and MCs of Boss in the Mirror, who are also deeply committed to giving, continue their relay of good deeds, which viewers can see on the show's original broadcast.

KBS2's Boss in the Mirror airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon | antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.