[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Crime psychology expert Pyo Chang-won offered an unexpected analysis of the Kim Dae-du case, in which he was reportedly responsible for the deaths of as many as 17 people. Although the case is recorded as South Korea’s first serial-killer case, decisive physical evidence was lacking during the investigation at the time.

The 248th episode of SBS’s The Story of the Day When You Bite Your Tail (Kkokkomu), which aired on the 19th, featured the installment “Kim Dae-du: South Korea’s First Serial Killer.” Actor Nam Kyung-eup, singer Navi, and ATEEZ’s Choi San appeared that day as “story friends.”

Kim Dae-du was arrested in 1975 on suspicion of killing 17 people while traveling across the country over just 55 days. His victims included an infant just three months old, adding to the shock.

At the time, Kim Dae-du said that his motive for the crimes was that he wanted to make money and live well, but the money he actually stole amounted to just 25,000 won. What’s more, during a crime-scene reenactment, he even smiled as he re-created the crimes. He was executed in December 1976, the following year.

However, about 30 years after the case was closed, an unexpected question arose. Dozens of postcards Kim Dae-du exchanged with a rehabilitation committee member before his execution contained different handwriting styles, as if they had been written by several people.

Other troubling circumstances also came to light, including that Kim Dae-du had no driver’s license or vehicle yet traveled around the country committing crimes, and the discrepancy between his stated motive and the amount of money and valuables taken.

Most importantly, the investigation at the time relied heavily on confessions, witness statements, and autopsy reports. News of a serial killer’s arrest was reported the day after Kim Dae-du confessed, and the crime-scene reenactment took place the following day, prompting criticism that the investigation had been wrapped up too hastily.

Pyo Chang-won analyzed that “because there is no evidence, he cannot be indicted as a serial killer under today’s legal standards.” He added that “the truth needs to be established accurately,” emphasizing that the questions surrounding the case must be resolved so that no one is left suffering an injustice.

Choi San, who watched the broadcast, also could not hide his mixed feelings. Saying, “The ending is bound to leave you uneasy,” he expressed regret, wondering what might have happened if the case had been examined a little more deeply.

Navi also said that the investigation at the time seemed inadequate, and wondered whether a more thorough investigation might have led to a different outcome.

The Kim Dae-du case is also known to have inspired the 2017 film Ordinary Person.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.