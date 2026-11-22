Photo courtesy of JTBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Singer Rain shows his unchanging affection for his wife, Kim Tae-hee, even in their 10th year of marriage.

World-famous original star Rain and the king of ballads, singer Sung Si Kyung, appear on JTBC’s ‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,’ airing on the 22nd.

On ‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator’ that day, behind-the-scenes stories about singer Rain’s married life will be revealed as he returns to the show for the first time in about 10 years. MC Kim Sung-joo recalls that news of Rain’s marriage to Kim Tae-hee was reported the day after his previous appearance aired, and expresses his disappointment: “You should have given us a heads-up.”

Rain opens up about why he couldn’t announce the news of his marriage, sharing what happened behind the scenes at the time. He then reveals his devoted-husband side, saying, “There’s something moving every morning” since marrying Kim Tae-hee. As the father of two daughters, he also shows what a passionate “daughter-doting dad” he is, saying, “I never miss their sports days.”

Rain’s refrigerator, in his 10th year of marriage, will be revealed for the first time. Interest is mounting after reports that Kim Tae-hee personally packed up the ingredients in the refrigerator one by one for the production crew who came to move it the day before filming.

When the refrigerator door opens, Rain talks about ingredients he used to avoid but now makes sure to eat “because of Kim Tae-hee,” showing how his eating habits have changed. Dishes made by Kim Tae-hee herself are then revealed, drawing admiring reactions from everyone on set.

Rain, who says he often cooks, also shows his exceptional pride in his cooking, saying, “My wife likes everything I make.” Fellow guest Sung Si Kyung can’t help but express his envy.

Park Eun-young and Kim Poong go head-to-head to make a dish that will satisfy all five of Rain’s senses ahead of his December concert. Before even starting to cook, the two try to gain the upper hand with dazzling dance moves. Watching the cooking, Rain marvels at an ingenious idea, saying, “I should try that at home.”

Meanwhile, Park Eun-young is said to have raised expectations by performing directly behind a guest for the first time in the history of ‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.’

In the second matchup, Sam Kim and Jung Ho-young face off again for the first time in 10 years over Rain’s refrigerator. Sam Kim, who lost to Jung Ho-young during Rain’s previous appearance, vows to get revenge, saying, “I’ll win back the star Jung Ho-young took from me.” Jung Ho-young responds confidently: “My victory was perfect in both cooking and dancing.”

However, midway through the smoothly proceeding contest, an unexpected major mishap on Sam Kim’s side throws the set into chaos. Watching, Sung Si Kyung adds to the laughter by saying, “We’ll have to face off again in 2036.”

The result of Sam Kim and Jung Ho-young’s face-off, held for the first time in 10 years, will be revealed on JTBC’s ‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator’ at 8:50 p.m. on the 22nd.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.