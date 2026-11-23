Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] 'Malja Show' hears mothers' real concerns alongside model and TV personality Lee Hyunyi and education consultant Sunny Teacher.

The KBS2 show 'Malja Show,' airing on the 23rd, will feature a 'Mothers' World' special, with Lee Hyunyi and Sunny Teacher sharing their candid thoughts on concerns about children's education, including English and AI.

Lee Hyunyi weighs in with her own experience on the hot topic among mothers these days: 'Should I send my child to an English kindergarten or not?' Lee, who sent both her children to English kindergartens, offers practical advice: “Sending them to an English kindergarten doesn't necessarily make them fluent in English, but it does get rid of their aversion to the language.”

Sunny Teacher, who struck up a relationship with Grandma Malja while helping test Kim Young-hee's husband Yoon Seung-yeol's English skills, offers this prescription: “If you're unsure, send them, no matter what.” Sunny Teacher also has an interesting answer to another concern among mothers these days: “Is education meaningful in the age of AI?” Her solution for 'Malja Show' viewers will be revealed during the broadcast.

Lee Hyunyi also talks about how she becomes strict when disciplining her two sons, saying, “I think being a mother of boys suits my temperament.” She also opens up about the moment while raising her sons when her heart sank the most. Kim Young-hee relates, saying, “There's a saying on social media: ‘Boys fly without wings.’”

Lee Hyunyi also opens up about her own adolescence. She recalls her grandmother telling her father, “That kid is possessed by a ghost,” and shares stories from her tumultuous teenage years. Drawing on her experience, Lee offers heartfelt advice to a mother concerned that the son she raised with all her heart and soul now acts as if he doesn't know her after entering puberty. Many are eager to find out what 'method for getting through puberty' Lee will suggest.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs on Monday the 23rd at 9:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.