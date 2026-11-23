[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Kim You Jung uncovered Jinyoung’s Jongno pawnshop, which she had been desperately searching for.

In the 14th episode of tvN’s 20th-anniversary special weekend drama ‘100 Days of Deception’ (written by Ryu Bo-Ri and directed by Yoo In-shik and Yunjin Kim), which aired on the 22nd, the secrets of the Jongno pawnshop and Shin Tae-jin were revealed, uncovering the links connecting Lee Ga-gyeong (Kim You Jung), Kim Tae-woong and Sato Hideo (Jinyoung), and Lee Ae-young (Song Ji-hyo).

The method Lee Ga-gyeong came up with to attack Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu) was to exploit the strained relationships among him, Fukuda (Kim Joong-hee), and Kim Seung-eok (Lee Ki-young). At a gathering of Yoo So-ran, Yoo Philip (LEE MU SAENG), and Suzuki (Kim Do-hyun), who had revealed that his true identity was ‘Seokwon Hong,’ a member of the Gugukdan, Lee Ga-gyeong shared her plan, saying, “I think these three—Sato, Fukuda, and Kim Seung-eok—are going to end up in a nasty fight.”

As Fukuda showed signs of betraying Sato Shinichi, Kim Seung-eok was demanding that an arranged marriage, secured through a backroom deal, be called off. The fate of the Gyodang-ri shantytown was also at stake. Following Lee Ga-gyeong’s advice, Kim Tae-woong went to Kim Myeong-nam (Park Jung-yeon) and asked her father, Kim Seung-eok, to lend him the money to buy the land. His only reason for wanting to buy it was to protect the shantytown residents, who had nowhere else to go. Above all, he promised to find the marriage contract detailing the financial dealings tied to their arranged marriage and call off the match.

Meanwhile, Lee Ga-gyeong told Fukuda that Sato Shinichi and Kim Seung-eok had had a major argument over the ‘marriage contract.’ From what she said, Fukuda picked up on signs of under-the-table payments involving Joil Textile and ordered her to steal it from Sato Shinichi’s cabinet. That night, with Fukuda’s help, Lee Ga-gyeong slipped into the office of the Director-General for Political Affairs and took the marriage contract while the night guard was away from his post. She went a step further and set another trap. She dropped a button she had earlier removed from Fukuda’s uniform sleeve onto the bottom of the cabinet, leading Sato Shinichi to suspect that Fukuda had stolen the marriage contract. As Lee Ga-gyeong intended when she said, ‘Fukuda, I’ll make sure to get rid of you, too,’ the relationship between Sato Shinichi and Fukuda began to unravel beyond control.

In the end, Kim Tae-woong bought the land in Gyodang-ri from Kim Seung-eok, with 500,000 won and the breakup of the engagement as collateral. The shantytown residents still distrusted Kim Tae-woong, even though he had saved them from the threat of forced eviction. Even after Lee Ga-gyeong and Lee No-ma (Hong Sa-bin) spoke, the residents remained unsettled. In front of them, Kim Tae-woong confessed, with shame but honesty, that he came from a poor Joseon background and had chosen to become the adopted son of a Japanese person. His heartfelt confession—“I wanted to return this place to you not because I was doing a good deed, but because I wanted to apologize, even if only a little”—opened the shantytown residents’ hearts to him.

At the end of the episode, Lee Ga-gyeong learned the truth about the ‘Jongno pawnshop’ through Lee Bak-chun (Jung Sang-hoon). It turned out that the Jongno pawnshop was a pawnshop in name only; it referred to Hanseong Korean Medicine Clinic, where the Gugukdan’s hideout was located. Lee Ga-gyeong took the pawn ticket she had received from Kim Tae-woong and went straight to the clinic. Surprised by her sudden visit, Kwak Un-hak (Choi Deok-moon) took the ticket and stood in front of the medicine cabinet. “Shin Tae-jin isn’t a person’s name. It’s a code indicating where the secret drawer is,” he said, handing her the mysterious envelope he had taken from the drawer.

Lee Ga-gyeong returned to Kim Tae-woong and handed him the envelope. What had been kept there for 13 years was two photographs. One was a family photo of Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo), Geum Seok-jung (Kam Woo-sung), and Geum Seo-hui (Park Yu-ha); the other was a family photo of Lee Ae-young (Song Ji-hyo) and a young Lee Ga-gyeong (Han Si-a). The two photos, kept together in one envelope, piqued curiosity. In particular, after seeing the face of Lee Ae-young, whom she had missed so dearly, Lee Ga-gyeong called her “Mom” while Kim Tae-woong called her “Mother” at the same time, leaving them confused.

The 14th episode of ‘100 Days of Deception’ that aired that day recorded an average rating of 12.4% and a peak of 13.7% among households in the Seoul metropolitan area, and an average of 11.7% and a peak of 13.0% nationwide. It set a new personal best and maintained its No. 1 ranking in its time slot across all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters. The ratings among men and women aged 20 to 49, tvN’s target demographic, also ranked No. 1 across all channels in the same time slot. (Based on Nielsen Korea paid-platform data)

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.