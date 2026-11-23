[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jin Seon-kyu revealed the frightening ambition he had harbored for so long.

In episode 14 of tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama “100 Days of Deception,” which aired on the 22nd, Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu), Chief of Political Affairs at the Government-General of Chōsen, clashed head-on with his son Tae-ung (Jinyoung), who was refusing to marry. Sato had laughed as he asked whether his son dared to challenge his orders, but his expression hardened when he heard that one Korean son could bring down his father’s future. After a brief silence, he replied, “I will become the Governor-General of this Chōsen.”

The first person Sato summoned that day was Gagyeong (Kim You Jung). Standing by the window in his office, he asked without turning around whether she had brought evidence against the Gugukdan. Of the five days, only three remained. When Gagyeong tried to say she knew nothing, after he told her that evidence against either Soran (Kim Hyun-joo) or Philip (LEE MU SAENG) would suffice, Sato cut her off and called her “Geum Seo-hui” in a low voice. He then warned that if she missed the deadline, he would arrest everyone, Americans or otherwise, and Gagyeong would not be spared either. As Gagyeong stood frightened before him, Sato reiterated the deadline: “Three days. Exactly three days.”

Even in front of his son, Sato’s word was final. He ordered that there be not the slightest hitch in receiving the UN investigative team, then announced at the same meeting that Tae-ung’s marriage would go ahead as planned. When the reply came, “I don’t want to,” Sato gave a scornful laugh and asked, “You don’t?” “Do you think I’m asking your opinion right now?” Only when his son remained firm in his refusal did Sato slowly approach Tae-ung and bring up Geum Seo-hui’s name.

“But you are my son, Hideo. That’s your misfortune.” Sato had seen through the fact that Tae-ung’s heart still lay with the Gugukdan, and used their father-son relationship to hem him in. This time, Tae-ung did not back down either. “It could be your misfortune, Father.” Sato himself had taken in a Korean child, educated him, and prided himself on having “reformed” him. Tae-ung asked whether he could bear it if people learned that his son had sided with the independence fighters. Sato, who until then had not yielded a single word, fell silent.

Jin Seon-kyu shifted the atmosphere of the father-son confrontation with this brief silence. The smile that had lingered on his lips when he heard Tae-ung’s refusal faded, and his gaze toward his son turned fierce. Sato then declared that he would become Governor-General. He unreservedly laid bare his ambition to use Chōsen as a stepping stone to rise even higher in Japan. As he went on to say that no one could stop him and that he would cut down anyone who stood in his way—even his own son—Sato’s voice rose to a peak.

The warning that truly left Tae-ung unable to move came quietly afterward. He could dream of whatever he wanted, but the moment he acted on behalf of the Gugukdan, “Geum Seo-hui would be finished that very day.” The name Sato had earlier murmured while pressuring Gagyeong now became a means of holding his son in check. When voicing his ambition, Jin Seon-kyu let his emotions show in full; when pointing out his son’s weakness, he delivered each word with restraint. The shifts in his delivery conveyed when Sato lost his composure and how he then tightened the noose around his opponent.

In the scene opposite Fukuda (Kim Joong-hee), Jin Seon-kyu’s face as he concealed his anger drew attention. When Sato discovered that the office safe was empty, he spotted a single police-uniform button lying on the cabinet floor. A little later, when he encountered Fukuda beside the Governor-General, one button was missing from the sleeve of Fukuda’s uniform. Sato waited with his head bowed until the Governor-General’s car had left. Then he spoke gently to Fukuda, who was watching him carefully: “Since we’re out, shall we get some fresh air?”

Even when the two were alone, Sato did not begin by asking about the missing documents. He asked how long it had been since they first met and reminisced about the past, then brought up a subordinate who had secretly made connections elsewhere behind his back long ago. Fukuda, in turn, casually let slip that the land in Gyodang-ri had been sold, hinting that he knew more than Sato might think. Sato smiled slowly and said, “That’s enough. You may go.” That was all Fukuda could see. As Jin Seon-kyu turned away first, a murderous glint finally entered his eyes, leaving a tension distinct from the anger that had erupted during the father-son confrontation.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.