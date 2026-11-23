Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Just Makeup, which thrilled viewers with visuals beyond imagination and unpredictable competition, is returning for season 2.

Coupang Play variety show Just Makeup season 2 is a mega-scale makeup survival competition in which leading makeup artists representing K-beauty compete solely on their makeup skills.

After cooking and music, now it's makeup. Just Makeup is a pioneering program that transformed makeup into a field for survival competition. The participation of skilled artists with extensive experience and unparalleled technical expertise across fields such as K-pop, fashion, and stage performance raised the level of the competition and became a key driving force behind season 1's success.

The show captivated viewers with the unpredictable fun of seeing each artist create entirely different results from the same mission, as well as astonishing visuals born of precise techniques and bold imagination. The tense process of completing a work within a limited time and the exhilarating satisfaction of seeing the final result are special pleasures found only in a makeup survival competition. By not only establishing a new field as a survival format but also expanding it into a new season, Just Makeup season 2 is opening new horizons for survival variety shows.

Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

Just Makeup's greatest appeal is that contestants compete solely on skill, not on impressive résumés or fame. Skilled artists who have taken different paths—from veterans who have built up expertise through years of work in the field to next-generation artists armed with fresh sensibilities and original ideas—face off on the same stage. The artists bring their own makeup philosophies to their work and struggle to improve its quality to the very end, even in the face of unexpected obstacles, conveying sincerity and emotion beyond the dazzling visuals.

While season 1 heralded the birth of a new genre—the makeup survival competition—season 2 expands the fun with a larger scale and more diverse contests. Artists actively working in the idol and fashion industries, legends of the makeup world, skilled contestants who have made their mark on stages overseas, and global artists of various nationalities will all take part, promising even fiercer competition.

Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

Season 2 is expected to add excitement to the competition with a more evolved format. Above all, the solid planning and production know-how of Studio Slam, the “survival powerhouse” behind hit survival shows such as Culinary Class Wars and Sing Again, raise expectations for an even more polished and entertaining competition. As artists with distinct personalities and skills face off, anticipation is building over what astonishing makeup looks will be created and who will impress everyone with their skill.

Just Makeup season 2, which will feature an even fiercer and more dazzling makeup battle with total prize money of 300 million won, will premiere exclusively on Coupang Play at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 27.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.