G-Dragon, Code Kunst, Choi Jung-hoon, SOYEON, Park Myung-soo, HANRORO and Stray Kids (clockwise from top left). Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Good Day, which brought producer Kim Tae-ho and G-Dragon back together, has confirmed that it will produce a second season.

Good Day is a music project in which G-Dragon works with people from various fields to create the song of the year. In Season 1, G-Dragon kicked things off by evoking nostalgic year-end music festivals, and people from every field—from legendary singers and idols to entertainers and actors—came together, drawing widespread attention and earning praise. Proceeds from released tracks were donated to help bring “good days” to marginalized children and adolescents, as well as vulnerable groups, spreading positive influence through music.

Returning for Season 2, Good Day is set to evolve into a significantly expanded music project. Unlike in Season 1, G-Dragon will serve as executive producer and make an album with younger producers, scaling up the project through this new approach.

The producer lineup is equally formidable. Led by G-Dragon, who will oversee the album’s overall direction and tracks, the star-studded lineup also includes Code Kunst, Jannabi’s Choi Jung-hoon, i-dle’s SOYEON, Stray Kids’ 3RACHA, HANRORO and Park Myung-soo.

The producers’ diverse backgrounds, spanning genres and generations, also add to the anticipation. Joining the project are Code Kunst, a close friend of G-Dragon and a leading producer on the hip-hop scene who also featured in Season 1; Jannabi’s Choi Jung-hoon, who represents South Korean band music; and i-dle’s SOYEON, who has demonstrated outstanding production skills as well as her presence as a solo artist.

The diverse lineup is complete with 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin and Han), the producing team behind Stray Kids’ music; HANRORO, a chart-topping rock star and youth icon; and Park Myung-soo, an irreplaceable entertainer who has also demonstrated his musical abilities as DJ G.PARK.

G-Dragon plans to create an album with six producer teams that will appeal to listeners across generations and bring a fresh breeze to the music charts. The project will also continue to spread positive influence by donating proceeds from music releases.

The unpredictable lineup of artists who will work with the producers is also a key point to watch. The prospect of which artists will join and team up with the producers, and what genres will fill the album, is heightening anticipation.

'Good Day Season 2' is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2027, with the platform and scheduling still under discussion.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.