Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Broadcaster Kim Shin-young is stepping down from MBC FM4U's 'Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung,' which Kim has hosted for 14 years.

Kim Shin-young will voluntarily step down from 'Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung' after the broadcast on Sunday, November 29. The program is also known as 'Noon Song of Hope.'

Kim Shin-young, who has hosted the program since 2012, has continued to take on new challenges through various broadcasting activities. After discussions with the production team about the direction of future activities, Kim decided to step down.

Kim Shin-young spent a total of 16 years as an MBC radio DJ, starting with the 2007 late-night program 'Sim Sim Tapa' and continuing through 'Noon Song of Hope.' With signature cheerful wit and humor, and a warm rapport with listeners, Kim has delivered lively energy each day and helped drive the program's popularity.

Kim Shin-young shared the news of stepping down from 'Noon Song of Hope,' which Kim had hosted for many years, with a heavy heart. In a final message, Kim said, “I’ve decided to step down as a DJ to take on another challenge. I ask for your continued support for 'Noon Song of Hope.'”

Kim Shin-young will return to the live broadcast of 'Noon Song of Hope' on Monday, November 23, and meet listeners again. Kim plans to host the program in person through its final broadcast on Sunday the 29th and bid farewell to listeners.

MBC FM4U's 'Noon Song of Hope' is one of MBC's flagship radio programs. It first aired in 1971 and has been loved by listeners for many years. It airs daily from noon to 2 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.