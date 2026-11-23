A press conference for TVING Original ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ was held at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul, on the 23rd. Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang Yoon and Park Yun-ho pose for

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] A provocative series taking a sharp jab at a world roiled by cheating with generative AI is coming to viewers.

A press conference for the TVING Original series ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ (written by Choi Su, directed by Park So-yeon) was held on the morning of the 23rd at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul. Attending were Bae Hyun-sung, who plays Nam Jae-yeop, a well-rounded model student with an affluent family, handsome looks and excellent grades; Cha Kang Yoon, who plays Kang Geon-tae, a low-income student on a special scholarship who never gives up the top spot at Jeonggyeong High School, where wealthy students abound; Park Yun-ho, who plays Joo Hee-dong, the only friend who supports the exceptionally capable Kang Geon-tae; and director Park So-yeon.

‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ is an out-of-control crime thriller about a single day on which the characters’ lives are at stake, as their individual needs and desires collide and drive them toward an irreversible crime. Centering on protagonists facing a grueling test in which they must get through the college entrance exam without a hitch to avoid falling behind others, the series follows three characters locked in a dangerous dilemma amid a plot rife with betrayal and deception, and their fierce battle of wits and psychological warfare.

A press conference for TVING Original ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ was held at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul, on the 23rd. Bae Hyun-sung poses for photos. Sindorim = Photographer

A press conference for TVING Original ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ was held at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul, on the 23rd. Cha Kang Yoon poses for photos. Sindorim = Photographer

A press conference for TVING Original ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ was held at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul, on the 23rd. Park Yun-ho poses for photos. Sindorim = Photographer

Bae Hyun-sung said, “When I first read the script, I found the story so interesting. When I met with director Park So-yeon, she was so upbeat and had such nice things to say that I decided to work with her. I like showing new and varied sides of myself with each role, and I chose this series because I thought this character would let me show a side I hadn’t shown before.”

Bae Hyun-sung, taking on another villain role after his previous work ‘Silnakwon,’ replied, “In ‘Silnakwon,’ I played a villain who didn’t show his emotions. In ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam,’ he wears a mask until then, but takes it off and lets his suppressed emotions explode. That’s one way it differs from ‘Silnakwon.’”

Cha Kang Yoon explained, “There are so many scenes that portray the characters’ psychology. I really wanted to take on that challenge. That was my biggest consideration. As I played Kang Geon-tae, I also found myself reflecting on what it means to be desperate. Things that are ordinary for most people aren’t ordinary for Geon-tae. This was a series that gave me a lot to think about, including those concerns. I hope my own reflections come through in the work.”

He spoke earnestly: “I studied for a long time before I started acting. The COVID-19 pandemic was underway when I took the college entrance exam. I don’t think I ever took this series lightly. I know very well how hard examinees work, and I wanted to portray that without taking their efforts lightly.”

Park Yun-ho added, “He’s a character with a cute side. I liked how he openly shows when he’s envious or happy. There was also a lot of room to act freely, so I chose the series.”

A press conference for TVING Original ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ was held at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul, on the 23rd. Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang Yoon, director Park So-yeon and

Director Park So-yeon said, “It’s a story about young people facing their most nerve-racking moment. I want to convey a message about the responsibility and consequences that follow a wrong choice,” adding, “When I first got the script, I read it all in one sitting. The story that emerged from the relationships between the characters was interesting, and their psychological changes were compelling. This is a project I was eager to take on because I wanted to make it. We didn’t focus only on the college entrance exam battle. The characters’ psychological changes are what make this series even more compelling.”

She also expressed her satisfaction with the casting: “The casting was a no-brainer. All three actors were a great fit for their characters, and when they all said they wanted to take part, I was overjoyed.”

A press conference for TVING Original ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ was held at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul, on the 23rd. Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang Yoon and Park Yun-ho pose for

Of course, not everyone is looking forward to ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam.’ Amid concerns over cheating with advanced devices such as AI and smart glasses, which have become a social talking point around the 2027 college entrance exam held on the 19th, as well as the recent case in which the top scorer on the tax accountant exam admitted to cheating using generative AI, many are concerned that ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ fails to reflect real-world high-tech cheating methods. Reactions have continued that the premise of someone physically taking the exam in another person’s place looks more like an old-fashioned crime.

In response, the speaker said, “We take the fairness of exams seriously. Our series was conceived a long time ago, and it is a fictional crime thriller. We ask that you respect examinees’ efforts and focus on the message conveyed in the series.”

Cha Kang Yoon said, “We didn’t take filming lightly, either. If I were in a situation like this, I thought, ‘I’d have no choice but to do the same.’ If you immerse yourself in the characters, you’ll be able to enjoy the series. I hope it becomes a work with a message that people can reflect on from any perspective.” Bae Hyun-sung shared his own cautious thoughts: “The college entrance exam is an important test, isn’t it? I approached filming seriously so as not to do a disservice to examinees. ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ is a story about paying the price for a choice. I think viewers will find themselves asking, ‘Why did they make that choice?’ and there will be a lot they can relate to.”

‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ stars Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang Yoon, Park Yun-ho, Uhm Ji-won, Park Hyuk-kwon and Baek Ji-won. Choi Su wrote the script, and Park So-yeon, director of ‘Pyramid Game’ and ‘The Heavenly Idol,’ directed the series. It will be released exclusively on TVING today (the 23rd).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.