A press conference for TVING original 'Proxy University Entrance Exam' was held on the 23rd at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul. Director Park So-yeon poses for photos. Sindorim =

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Park So-yeon said, “It’s a project I was eager to make.”

A press conference for TVING original series 'Proxy University Entrance Exam' (written by Choi Su and directed by Park So-yeon) was held on the morning of the 23rd at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul. Attending the event were Bae Hyun-sung, who plays Nam Jae-yeop, the so-called all-around model student who has it all: a comfortable family background, handsome looks and excellent grades; Cha Kang Yoon, who plays Kang Geon-tae, a special scholarship student from a low-income family who never relinquishes first place in his class at Jeonggyeong High, where the wealthy are everywhere; Park Yun-ho, who plays Ju Hui-dong, the only friend who supports the exceptionally talented Kang Geon-tae; and director Park So-yeon.

Director Park So-yeon said, “It’s a story about young people facing their most tense moments. I want to convey a message about the responsibility and consequences that follow a wrong choice.” The director added, “When I first received the script, I read it all in one sitting. I found the story arising from the relationships between the characters interesting, and their psychological changes compelling. This is a project I was eager to make.”

'Proxy University Entrance Exam' is a crime thriller about one day on which the characters’ lives are at stake, as their respective unmet needs and desires collide and spiral into an irreversible crime. The series features Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang Yoon, Park Yun-ho, Uhm Ji-won, Park Hyuk-kwon and Baek Ji-won, with Choi Su writing the screenplay and Park So-yeon, director of 'Pyramid Game' and 'The Heavenly Idol,' at the helm. It will be available exclusively on TVING today (the 23rd).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.