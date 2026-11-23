The production presentation for TVING’s original series ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ was held on the 23rd at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul. Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang Yoon, director

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Park So-yeon said, “I respect the efforts of those taking the CSAT, which has recently drawn a lot of attention.”

The production presentation for TVING’s original series ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ (written by Choi Su and directed by Park So-yeon) was held on the morning of the 23rd at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul. Attendees included Bae Hyun-sung, who plays Nam Jae-yeop, the so-called well-rounded model student with a privileged family background, handsome looks, and excellent grades; Cha Kang Yoon, who plays Kang Geon-tae, a special scholarship student from a low-income family who never gives up the top spot at Jeonggyeong High School, where rich students abound; Park Yoon-ho, who plays Joo Hee-dong, the only friend who supports Kang Geon-tae, who has exceptional abilities; and director Park So-yeon.

Following the recent case in which the top scorer on the tax accountant exam confessed to cheating with generative AI, concerns about cheating through the misuse of advanced technology and devices such as AI and smart glasses have become a major social issue around the 2027 CSAT, held on the 19th. Many have voiced concern that ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ fails to reflect sophisticated cheating methods used in the real world. Reactions have also continued to surface that the premise of ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’—someone physically taking an exam on another person’s behalf—seems more like an old-fashioned crime.

On this, she urged viewers, saying, “I take the issue of exam fairness very seriously. Our series was conceived a long time ago, and it is a fictional crime thriller. I respect the efforts of those taking the exam, and hope you will focus on the message in the series.”

‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ is a series about an out-of-control crime thriller in which, on a single day when their lives are on the line, each person’s unfulfilled needs and desires collide, driving them toward an irreversible crime. It stars Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang Yoon, Park Yoon-ho, Uhm Ji-won, Park Hyuk-kwon, and Baek Ji-won, with a screenplay by Choi Su and direction by Park So-yeon, who directed ‘Pyramid Game’ and ‘The Heavenly Idol.’ It will be released exclusively on TVING today (the 23rd).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.