A press conference for TVING Original 'Proxy University Entrance Exam' was held on the 23rd at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul. Bae Hyun-sung poses during the photo session.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Bae Hyun-sung said, "I played a villain different from the one in 'Lost Paradise.'"

A press conference for TVING Original series 'Proxy University Entrance Exam' (written by Choi Su, directed by Park So-yeon) was held on the morning of the 23rd at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul. Attending were Bae Hyun-sung, who plays Nam Jae-yeop, a so-called all-rounder model student with a comfortable family background, handsome looks and excellent grades; Cha Kang Yoon, who plays Kang Geon-tae, a low-income scholarship student who never relinquishes the top spot in his class at Jeonggyeong High, a school full of wealthy students; Park Yoon-ho, who plays Joo Hee-dong, the only friend who supports Kang Geon-tae, who has outstanding abilities; and director Park So-yeon.

Bae Hyun-sung said, "When I first read the script, I found the story very interesting. When I met with director Park So-yeon, the director was so upbeat and said such nice things that I decided to work with them. I like showing new and varied sides of myself with each role, and I thought this character would let me show a side I hadn't shown before, so I chose this project."

Bae Hyun-sung, taking on a villain role once again after his previous work 'Lost Paradise,' replied, "In 'Lost Paradise,' the villain didn't show their emotions. In 'Proxy University Entrance Exam,' the character wears a mask until they take it off and unleash their repressed emotions. That's one difference from 'Lost Paradise.'"

'Proxy University Entrance Exam' is a series depicting an out-of-control crime thriller in which, on a single day with their lives on the line, each person's unmet needs and desires collide and lead to an irreversible crime. It stars Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang Yoon, Park Yoon-ho, Uhm Ji-won, Park Hyuk-kwon and Baek Ji-won, among others. Choi Su wrote the script, and Park So-yeon, director of 'Pyramid Game' and 'The Heavenly Idol,' directed the series. It will be released exclusively on TVING today (the 23rd).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.