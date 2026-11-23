A press conference for TVING’s original series ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ was held at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul, on the 23rd. Cha Kang Yoon poses for photos. Sindorim =

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Cha Kang Yoon said, “This isn’t a project I took lightly.”

A press conference for TVING’s original series ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ (written by Choi Su and directed by Park So-yeon) was held on the morning of the 23rd at The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Guro District, Seoul. Attending the event were Bae Hyun-sung, who plays Nam Jae-yeop, the so-called “well-rounded” model student with a privileged family background, a handsome appearance, and excellent grades; Cha Kang Yoon, who plays Kang Geon-tae, a special scholarship student from a low-income family who never gives up the top spot at Jeonggyeong High School, where wealthy students abound; Park Yoon-ho, who plays Joo Hee-dong, the only friend who supports Kang Geon-tae, who has exceptional abilities; and director Park So-yeon.

Cha Kang Yoon said, “Even while filming, I didn’t take it lightly. When faced with moments like these, I thought, ‘Even I would have had no choice but to do that.’ If you immerse yourself in the character, you’ll be able to enjoy the series.” Bae Hyun-sung spoke cautiously: “The CSAT is an important exam, isn’t it? I approached filming seriously so as not to cause any harm to test-takers. ‘Proxy University Entrance Exam’ is a story about paying the price for a particular choice. I think viewers will find themselves asking, ‘Why did they make that choice?’ and there will be a lot they can relate to.”

'Proxy University Entrance Exam' is an out-of-control crime thriller about a single day on which lives are at stake, as people’s individual deficiencies and desires collide and spiral into an irreversible crime. The series stars Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang Yoon, Park Yoon-ho, Uhm Ji-won, Park Hyuk-kwon, and Baek Ji-won, among others. Choi Su wrote the screenplay, and Park So-yeon, director of ‘Pyramid Game’ and ‘The Heavenly Idol,’ directed it. It will be released exclusively on TVING today (the 23rd).

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.