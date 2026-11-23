'Hush 2' group poster collection. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Bit] Ahn Hye-rin, producer of Mnet Plus original 'Hush,' revealed what inspired her to create an idol comeback show without singing or dancing.

Ahn Hye-rin, who directed 'Hush 2,' met with Sportschosun at the CJ ENM Center in Sangam-dong, Mapo, Seoul, on the 23rd and said, "The idea started with the question, 'What if there were a show with none of this singer's songs or dancing?'"

'Hush' is a horror variety show in which K-pop artists try to survive and escape for a limited time of 4,444 seconds while evading an unidentified seeker. It launched last year as Mnet Plus's first original variety show and grew into the platform's first season-based original IP (intellectual property).

Season 2 was watched in 213 regions around the world, and related digital content surpassed 100 million cumulative views. Since Season 2 launched, the show has contributed to at least 320,000 new Mnet Plus sign-ups.

Asked about the show's success, Ahn said, "I didn't expect it to be popular. Maybe it's because it's an easy game we've played since we were young."

The intention behind combining idols with the horror genre was to attract not only artists' fanbases but also horror fans as viewers.

Ahn said, "We were worried too that people would say, 'If one team appears, only that team's fans will watch.' The horror genre has had a devoted fanbase for a long time, so we chose it hoping that even people who weren't fans of the group would keep watching the next episode."

'Hush 2' producer Ahn Hye-rin. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

The fact that K-pop artists' own content has grown in both quantity and quality in recent years also made differentiation a major concern.

Ahn cited horror specials by SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ and xikers, saying, "The horror content idols have made for their own channels this year has been really well put together."

She continued, "One challenge for us is figuring out how to make it different from their own content. We can create setups they can't do in their own content, make it bigger in scale, and, as producers, weave the story more tightly. Wouldn't it be good if we could help the cast make the most of their abilities?"

In Season 2, the existing hide-and-seek survival game was given an urban-legend setting. A new location and urban legend were created for each episode, including a fishing spot, an abandoned school, a hospital, a wedding hall and a cemetery, with actor Lee Jung-hyun serving as the storyteller.

Explaining why she cast Lee Jung-hyun, Ahn let on, "I watched 'Midnight Horror Story,' where Lee Jung-hyun even won, and Lee Jung-hyun had a frightening aura when I watched 'Mr. Sunshine,' too. Lee Jung-hyun said they wanted to work with K-pop idols."

The show's horror-variety format also raised questions about how frightening it should be for the cast. Ahn said, "Managers sometimes ask us to adjust the level of horror. Rather than adjusting it ourselves, we simply prepare according to the story."

She also admitted, "We were worried it might come across as sadistic, to put it bluntly."

Still, she noted that the relationships and teamwork among the members, revealed in extreme situations involving horror, were part of what made 'Hush' unique. Ahn said, "They'd overcome their fear and rush in to save another member. I think that was what made them compelling."

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.