'Hush 2' NCT Wish poster. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Ahn Hye-rin, a producer of Mnet Plus original 'Hush,' named NCT Wish member Sakuya as the player who left the strongest impression on her.

Ahn Hye-rin, who directed 'Hush 2,' met with Sportschosun at the CJ ENM Center in Sangam, Mapo District, Seoul, on the 23rd. “The episode I remember most is NCT Wish. Sakuya is the one I remember best,” she said, adding, “We put a lot of effort into the water ghost for CORTIS's episode.”

'Hush' is a horror variety show in which K-pop artists try to survive and escape for a limited time of 4,444 seconds while evading a mysterious tagger.

Across the two seasons, K-pop artists from 14 groups appeared as players a total of 16 times. Season 1 featured TREASURE, NCT Wish, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), ALLDAY PROJECT, TWENTY FOUR SEVEN WITH US (TWS), and BOYNEXTDOOR. Season 2 featured CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1), ZEROBASEONE, Hearts2Hearts, &TEAM, NCT Wish, ILLIT, and RESCENE.

Asked about memorable players, producer Ahn recalled, “In Season 1, it was ALLDAY PROJECT. They had debuted only recently at the time, and they appeared before they had any track record of making their own content.” She added, “Annie also created some very buzzworthy moments.”

She went on to mention NCT Wish, saying that Sakuya's reactions in frightening situations had made an impression on her.

NCT Wish and ZEROBASEONE are among the groups that appeared in Season 2 after also appearing in Season 1. Producer Ahn said they showed a noticeably different side after having already experienced 'Hush.'

“NCT Wish did it last year too, and this year they came in excited,” producer Ahn said.

She described the atmosphere on set: “At first, during the read-through, the members would say they were too scared to do it. But once filming was over, they wouldn't go home; they'd share their experiences and say, ‘I'd do better if I did it again.’”

'Hush 2' CORTIS poster. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

We also heard about the CORTIS episode that opened Season 2. The production team brought a water ghost to life against the backdrop of a fishing spot.

“I wanted to create a water ghost for the CORTIS episode,” producer Ahn said. “We were really looking forward to seeing how the members would react.”

However, because the show's participants can behave unpredictably, there were times when the horror elements the production team had carefully prepared did not get to shine.

“There were times when we prepared something properly but couldn't show it well. The water ghost was one of those. There were times when the members didn't see it,” producer Ahn admitted.

The production team also chose urban legend material with the featured artists and their global fandoms in mind. One example was using the Japanese urban legend 'Fox Window' for &TEAM, which has Japanese members.

“Last year, for example, we used a clown for ZEROBASEONE, and global fans seemed to find the clown scary and enjoy it,” producer Ahn explained. “We thought about what could be scary enough for both the tagger and global fans.”

On the criteria for casting artists, she said, “We focused on how each group would react to horror content,” adding, “Given K-pop artists' busy schedules, we start reaching out to them well in advance, one to two months beforehand.”

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.