‘Hush 2’ PD Ahn Hye-rin. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Ahn Hye-rin, PD of Mnet Plus original ‘Hush,’ spoke about Season 3.

Ahn Hye-rin, who directed Mnet Plus original ‘Hush 2,’ recently spoke with Sportschosun about the possibility of producing a third season. “We’re discussing it positively,” she said, adding, “I’d like to cast Wanna One as a full group.”

‘Hush’ is a horror variety show in which K-pop artists try to survive and escape for 4,444 seconds, the time limit, while evading a mysterious tagger. It launched last year as Mnet Plus’s first original variety show and grew into the platform’s first original IP (intellectual property) to receive multiple seasons.

Season 2 was watched in 213 regions worldwide, and related digital content surpassed 100 million cumulative views. Since Season 2 launched, it has contributed to at least 320,000 new Mnet Plus sign-ups.

While Season 1 gained popularity through word of mouth, Season 2 was especially notable for generating anticipation among viewers even before its release.

Recalling CORTIS, the first players in Season 2, PD Ahn said, “A lot of people tuned in when CORTIS was first unveiled. That’s when I realized this show had developed a pull of its own.”

Requests from artists to appear on the show have also increased. “We keep getting more and more requests to appear, so I’m really happy as a producer,” PD Ahn said.

She is all the more eager for another season. “There’s still a lot I want to show viewers. There are many teams I’d like to bring on, and combinations I’d like to try,” PD Ahn said.

She named Wanna One and A2O Light as artists she hopes to feature. “It’d be great if Wanna One appeared as a full group, and I’d also like A2O Light to appear,” PD Ahn said, adding that she was also coming up with new ideas, such as an agency special or a “scaredy-cat” special.

As hopes for Season 3 grow, ‘Hush’ is also expanding its reach. After starting on Mnet Plus and being picked up for broadcast on Mnet, the Season 2 finale featuring Rescene met audiences through special screenings at CJ CGV.

The first round of ticket sales for around 900 seats across four theaters sold out about two minutes after going on sale, prompting the special screenings to expand to 11 theaters and 15 screens nationwide.

Explaining why she planned the theatrical screenings, PD Ahn said, “Horror is more fun when you watch it together. For the final episode, let’s try taking the online experience offline.” She added, “That experiment also had good results.”

PD Ahn also said she hoped ‘Hush’ would become more widely known. “I hope it becomes known. That’s what I want,” she replied.

Still, since ‘Hush’ was created as original content to help Mnet Plus grow, she was even more eager for the show’s success to lead to growth for the platform.

“I’d like Mnet Plus to grow further, so everyone can watch it all,” PD Ahn said. “The goal is for people who love K-pop to be able to watch everything through Mnet Plus someday.”

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.