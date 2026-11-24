Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2' continues its successful run, ranking No. 1 in TV non-drama buzz for six consecutive weeks.

According to the FUNdex Report released by Good Data Corporation, MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2' ranked No. 1 in buzz among all TV non-dramas for six consecutive weeks. It also ranked No. 1 in the TV-OTT Sunday non-drama buzz category for seven consecutive weeks from its premiere, cementing its position as Sunday's top variety show.

It also ranked No. 1 in the TV-OTT non-drama video category for five consecutive weeks. The players' performances at crucial moments drew attention, from Yoon Young-in's spike that sealed the team's third straight win against the Pohang City Sports Council to Hwang Yeon-ju's powerful cross-court hit that closed out the first set of the Vietnam away match. The YouTube channel 'Wonderdogs Locker Room' is also winning viewers over by sharing behind-the-scenes content about the team that did not make it into the broadcast, offering stories about the players off the court.

In episode 7, which aired on the 22nd, 'Pilsung Wonderdogs' defeated the Pohang City Sports Council, a longtime powerhouse among company teams, by a set score of 3–1 to notch their third consecutive win. Then, on their first overseas trip of season 2, the Wonder Dogs faced 'Hóa Chất Đức Giang Lào Cai' (hereafter Lao Cai), the top team in Vietnam's regular league. Despite missing key players, they took the first set by putting Coach Kim Yeon-koung's serving strategy to work. Ji Min-kyung, making her first start after overcoming a knee injury, added to the emotion by scoring the first point of the second set and repaying Coach Kim's faith in her.

According to Nielsen Korea, that day's broadcast recorded a 3.0% rating in the 20–54 demographic, a key indicator of channel competitiveness that reflects changes in media consumption, ranking first among all variety shows aired on Sunday. MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,' which took the top spot among Sunday variety shows as soon as it premiered, has held on to No. 1 for seven consecutive weeks without giving up the lead even once. In particular, when Hwang Yeon-ju's powerful cross-court hit won the first set against Lao Cai, the minute-by-minute peak rating soared to 7.5%, setting a new record for the show.

In episode 8 of MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,' airing on the 29th, Lao Cai, having dropped the first set, launches a counterattack with a 195-cm-tall blocker leading the way. All eyes are on how Coach Kim Yeon-koung will respond to the tactical gambit from Coach Nguyễn Hữu Hà, a legend of Vietnamese volleyball, and on the Wonder Dogs' match, with the team just one win away from securing survival on season 2's first overseas trip.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.