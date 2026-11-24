Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Malja Show offered empathy and advice in response to mothers' heartfelt concerns.

Aired on the 23rd, KBS2's Malja Show featured a special titled “Mothers' World.” The episode covered a range of concerns that mothers could relate to, from common worries among working moms to whether to join a parents' community and sports days where winners and losers are no longer declared.

First, a working mom with a 15-month-old child shared her worry that she did not have enough time to spend with the child. Lee Hyunyi, a working mom raising two sons, shared her experience: “Dr. Oh Eun-young once advised me that the quality and depth of time spent together matter more than the amount. When I'm with my children, I turn off my phone and focus completely. A working mom needs to have a clear on/off switch.”

One concern was whether to join a parents' community. A mother who works as an airline flight attendant and has a child in fourth grade said, “I felt bad that I couldn't join the conversation and was only taking information, so I left the group chat. But now I've lost my bearings.”

Lee Hyunyi, who has taken the lead in organizing parent gatherings, advised, “Even if you can't participate, you should stay until the end. There's a difference between knowing the information and not being swayed, and being unable to act because you don't know.” Kim Young-hee, known as Malja Grandma, added, “You need to see things for yourself, so stay in the group chat.”

MC Jeong Beom-gyun introduced “Take the L,” a dance popular among children, and raised the question, saying, “I hear that sports days these days actually end in a draw.” A lively discussion followed. One male audience member expressed his conviction: “You can become wiser and learn how to live only if you can determine first and second place. If there are no rankings, you don't know how to live.”

Lee Hyunyi said, “I think the 12 years of schooling are a kind of inoculation that prepares you for life in society,” emphasizing that people should learn how to accept defeat before facing competition in society, such as college entrance exams and job hunting. Kim Young-hee agreed, saying, “You have to experience a sense of lack and falling behind to develop the drive to keep going.”

Meanwhile, KBS2's Malja Show airs every Monday at 9:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.