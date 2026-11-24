[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Disney+ original series 'Portraits of Delusion' (written and directed by Han Jae-rim) will reach viewers around the world with a captivating story next January.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, which has a rating of 9.97 and 77 million cumulative views worldwide (as of June 2026), 'Portraits of Delusion' has raised anticipation by teasing a fantastical and beautiful encounter between Suzy and Kim Seonho. The series has confirmed its release for January 6 and unveiled a poster of Song Jeong-hwa (Suzy) as well as a motion poster.

The newly unveiled poster of Song Jeong-hwa commands attention with the lethal aura of the beautiful, mysterious woman. Her porcelain-white skin and blue eyes, blood-smeared lips with sharp fangs showing between them, and the red plum blossoms etched into her back all make her impossible to look away from, with the vampire Song Jeong-hwa’s uniquely chilling and mysterious charm.

In particular, the plum blossoms in the poster are a key element that reveals Song Jeong-hwa’s identity, drawing attention to how the original’s captivating story will unfold as a series. The tagline, “Never Be Mesmerized,” also sparks curiosity about what secrets are hidden within her, a woman surrounded by suspicion and rumors.

The motion poster unveiled alongside it also instantly mesmerizes viewers with Song Jeong-hwa’s dreamlike visuals. As drifting petals touch her shoulder, red plum blossoms bloom across her back, and her gaze fixed on someone radiates an elegant yet perilous allure. Her gaze seems capable of mesmerizing someone and drawing them in; it hints at Song Jeong-hwa’s immortal beauty and piques curiosity about her story in 'Portraits of Delusion.'

'Portraits of Delusion,' adapted as a series from Hong’s webtoon of the same name, is a mystery set in Keijō in 1935. It follows a painter commissioned to paint a portrait of a captivating woman who has not appeared in public for more than half a century and is surrounded by suspicion and rumors, as the painter draws closer to her mysterious secret. Suzy and Kim Seonho star, while Han Jae-rim, director of 'The 8 Show,' wrote and directed the series. It will premiere on Disney+ on January 6, 2027.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.