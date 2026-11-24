Photo: Fantagio

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Lee Se-young has added a career-defining role to her repertoire through the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol; directed by Jo Soo-won).

Lee Se-young takes on the role of Rashta, who is both lovable and irritating, in The Remarried Empress, marking her first foray into the romance fantasy genre. She is captivating viewers around the world by delicately bringing out the character’s duality.

In episodes 7 and 8, tension mounted when the Albani family (Jung Young-joo) learned that Rashta had a child. Rashta’s lies also led to Koshar (Ha Do-kwon), Navier’s (Shin Min-a) older brother, being expelled from the imperial court, intensifying the conflict between the empress and Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon). Toward the end, Rashta was shown elated by Sovieshu’s decision to divorce Navier, leaving viewers eager to find out how the story will unfold with just two episodes left.

Lee Se-young heightened viewers’ immersion in the drama by flexibly portraying the character’s complex psychology, from Rashta’s ever-growing ambition to the anxiety beneath it. In particular, she boldly shed her former refined and pure image, showcasing a new side through the madness hidden behind an innocent face and creating a villainous role uniquely her own.

Photo: The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

As the series approaches its finale, Lee Se-young said, “I sincerely thank everyone who supported and loved The Remarried Empress and Rashta.” She added, “It was such a precious time to encounter a new world and character that I had never experienced before through this work. Rashta was happy thanks to all of you. Thanks to you, my journey into a new world will remain a good memory. Thank you once again,” conveying her heartfelt feelings.

Lee Se-young has been attracting keen public attention by making bold acting transformations in every project. We look forward to seeing what she will show us next.

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romance fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—now enamored with a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Instead of accepting, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon Ho. Yeo Ji-na, who wrote Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, penned the script, while Jo Soo-won, who directed I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, directed the series. The Remarried Empress is available on Disney+, with two episodes released every Wednesday for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.