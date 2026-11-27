Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Kim Dae-ho and DAWN fall head over heels for each other’s charms in just one day.

The episode of MBC’s I Live Alone airing on the 27th will show Kim Dae-ho visiting DAWN’s home for the first time.

The released photos show DAWN inviting Kim Dae-ho to DAWN’s home, drawing attention. After their forest adventure together, Kim Dae-ho arrives at DAWN’s home and can’t take his eyes off “DAWN House,” which is both similar to and different from his own dream home. Kim Dae-ho is said to bring the same enthusiasm for their forest adventure to DAWN’s home, raising laughs.

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

Kim Dae-ho also spots a persimmon tree laden with fruit in front of DAWN’s home and sets out to pick persimmons with DAWN as a two-person team. Their unexpectedly good chemistry as the “Dae-Dawn Brothers” is set to surprise the Rainbow members.

DAWN also opens up an unexplored space hidden in “DAWN House” to Kim Dae-ho. The reveal raises curiosity about what kind of place could have instantly captured Kim Dae-ho’s fancy. The two especially seem to grow more and more alike as they enjoy a blue crab course meal there.

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

The released photos capture Kim Dae-ho and DAWN looking at each other and smiling like mirror images, drawing attention. DAWN falls for Kim Dae-ho, saying, “I think I’m going to fall in love,” while Kim Dae-ho reportedly reacts by successfully “docking” with DAWN, saying, “It’s like looking at myself in the mirror.” This leaves viewers curious about what on earth the two did together.

Kim Dae-ho and DAWN, having fallen head over heels for each other’s charms in just one day, will be featured on MBC’s I Live Alone, airing at 11:10 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.