[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The Netflix series ‘Tantara’ (written by Noh Hee-kyung and directed by Lee Yoon-jung) has unveiled a striking main poster and trailer.

‘Tantara’ has raised anticipation by releasing a main poster and trailer alongside the individual episode titles, which hint at the series’ profound narrative and weighty message.

Part 1, which marks the starting point of the story, lays a solid foundation by focusing on the childhoods of the characters at the root of the narrative. It then previews how they live their lives as adults and the new challenges they will face. Their journey into an unfamiliar world in pursuit of new dreams unfolds in earnest in Part 2. The characters take on challenges as they move step by step toward their goals, while the story also hints at a new challenge for Minhee (Kim Seol-hyun), heightening curiosity about what lies ahead. The final part, Part 3, depicts the characters’ intense lives as they race tirelessly toward success. It builds anticipation for the crises and choices they encounter along the way, as well as the ending they will face, promising the arrival of another memorable drama.

The main poster, released alongside the episode titles, brings together a range of characters from the series. The serious expressions of Minja (Song Hye-kyo) and Dong-gu (Gong Yoo) convey their firm resolve not to be daunted by the obstacles they will face on the path to success. Minhee, standing before a microphone in a dazzling stage outfit with a determined expression, and Seok Gil-yeo (Cha Seung-won), displaying the qualities of a genius composer, hint at the musical journey the two will create together.

They are joined by Yang-ja (Lee Hanee), who burns with a desire to take the stage, and Jae-gwan (Kim Jeong-woo), who has an intriguing air about him, adding to anticipation for the coming-of-age story they will create.

The poster vividly evokes the series’ period setting with scenes of Haju village, where the characters spent their childhoods, and a photo of Joker Club, where Minja and Dong-gu nurtured their shared dream of becoming managers. The tagline, ‘Still, Without Falling Apart, Until the End?’ invites viewers to look forward to the story of characters who keep to their own paths without giving up, even in difficult times.

The main trailer, released alongside the poster, opens with Minja and Dong-gu appearing to share a special bond before shifting to scenes of the two as children, immediately drawing viewers in. It focuses attention on what kind of success the pair dream of: Minja, who tried to take on the responsibility of making a living from a young age, and the two working together to save money even after becoming adults. Minhee then asks Minja, “Mom abandoned me too, and now you’re going to abandon me too?” Meanwhile, Yang-ja’s tender embrace of young Minhee deepens the mystery surrounding the story that binds the three together.

Minja and Dong-gu then enter the record business and begin working as managers, launching their full-fledged effort to make Minhee a singer. The witty back-and-forth between Seok Gil-yeo, the era’s top composer, and Minhee, who becomes the composer’s pupil, sparks interest in their teacher-student chemistry and leaves viewers wondering what kind of songs and performances the two will create.

Set in South Korea’s entertainment industry from the 1960s through the 1980s, when savagery and violence ran rampant, ‘Tantara’ tells the coming-of-age story of people who had little but threw themselves into pursuing brilliant success. The series stars Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo, Kim Seol-hyun, Cha Seung-won and Lee Hanee. Noh Hee-kyung, the writer of ‘Worlds Within,’ ‘That Winter, the Wind Blows,’ ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’ and ‘Our Blues,’ wrote the series, while Lee Yoon-jung, the director of ‘Coffee Prince,’ ‘Golden Time,’ ‘Cheese in the Trap’ and ‘Summer Strike,’ directed it. It will be released worldwide on Netflix on December 11.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.