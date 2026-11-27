Photo: AM Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Shin Min-a, 42, said, "My husband, Kim Woo-bin, is more deeply immersed in 'The Remarried Empress' than anyone."

Shin Min-a plays Navier, the beloved empress of the Eastern Empire, whose brilliant mind and innate grace have won everyone over, in the Disney+ series 'The Remarried Empress' (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won). She met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 27th and shared her thoughts on the series ending.

"It felt like a long journey was coming to an end. Because of the nature of OTT productions, filming wrapped a year ago. If you think about it, the journey began a long time ago when I first received the script. Then filming ended and the series was released, other projects came out, and now I'm filming MBC's 'Wed-Thu-Fri.' I also promoted 'The Remarried Empress' along the way, so it really has been a long journey. I'm filming a drama, so I haven't watched the final episode yet, but I still feel like the journey has come to an end," Shin Min-a replied.

She said, "At first, we had some concerns about taking on a new genre called 'K-romance fantasy.' We were half worried and half excited. I was especially glad that viewers overseas enjoyed it too; it felt like they were focusing on the story itself. There were a lot of aspects that might have felt unfamiliar, but thankfully, viewers followed along with the story as the series unfolded. I'm grateful, and it's been a fascinating experience."

Asked about the reaction of her husband, Kim Woo-bin, who is closest to Shin Min-a, she laughed sheepishly and said, "Honestly, he's one of the people who are deeply immersed in 'The Remarried Empress.' He's completely hooked. He even calls me Navier at home."

She continued, "I recently attended the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and I heard so much about 'The Remarried Empress.' The actors understood the difficult parts of the series and cheered me on. A lot of them said it must have been hard to maintain the tone and emotions of the work. Everyone empathized that it couldn't have been easy to act in, and I thought, 'I really did take on a challenging project.'" She added, "Isn't it a story unlike anything we've seen before? I don't think it's easy to take on that kind of genre. It was reassuring that my fellow actors seemed to understand that. There were a lot of memes going around, too, but above all, I realized that people were very interested in this series. I was also surprised that industry insiders and actors enjoyed watching it so much."

'The Remarried Empress,' an adaptation of the popular web novel of the same name, is a sweeping romantic fantasy epic about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by the emperor—now in love with a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than agree to the divorce, she demands permission to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yun-ho. Yeo Ji-na, who wrote 'Two Outs in the Ninth Inning' and 'The Uncanny Counter,' wrote the screenplay, while Jo Soo-won, who directed 'I Hear Your Voice,' 'Pinocchio' and 'Still 17,' directed the series.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.