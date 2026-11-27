Photo courtesy of AM Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Shin Min-a, 42, said, “Every line spoken by Ju Ji-hoon’s Sovieshu gets on my nerves.”

In an interview with Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 27th, Shin Min-a shared behind-the-scenes stories about the Disney+ series “The Remarried Empress,” written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol and directed by Jo Soo-won.

“The Remarried Empress” is a sweeping romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by the emperor—having fallen for an escaped slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept, she demands permission to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. Shin Min-a plays Navier, the empress of the Eastern Empire, beloved by all for her keen intellect and innate grace.

Shin Min-a said, “At first, I wondered how we could turn this into a drama, but the story follows a framework we’ve encountered quite often, doesn’t it? I had to wear dresses and be in unfamiliar places, but the story was familiar, so I adapted faster than I expected. People often call this kind of thing over-the-top melodrama, but I thought that was part of its appeal. The world may be unfamiliar, but in some ways it has a structure we’ve seen in historical dramas, so it feels familiar to us. On the other hand, I had to play Navier, and that was frustrating. Whatever emotion I tried to express, wasn’t she the character stuck with this frustrating setup? That made it challenging to act, too.”

She also talked about the fantasy-style character names. “At first, I did find them awkward when I read the script. Just the name Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) made me laugh when I first read it. But on set, people would say things like, ‘Navier, come over here,’ and ‘Sovie-oppa! Rashta!’ so I think I got used to the names faster. They were just names, and over the course of my acting career, haven’t I been called by more character names than my own? So I started thinking of them as just slightly difficult, unusual character names, and that made it easier,” she said. She added, “Of course, I was also very concerned about how viewers would take it. I hear that more K-romantasy productions have been made since ours, so I also felt a responsibility to help get things off to a good start.”

She also opened up about the effort it took to achieve the look of a perfect empress. Shin Min-a said, “Lee Se-young, who played Rashta, probably had a harder time with the visuals. Her character is the woman the emperor falls for at first sight, and she has the kind of beauty anyone could fall for. I imagine Lee Jong-suk had the same concerns. Since I was playing an empress, I couldn’t ignore my appearance either. I lost a little weight before filming, but I didn’t go on a particularly strict diet. As filming went on, I found myself losing weight without trying. But as we got further into filming, the dresses became so tight that they restricted my circulation and made me swell up even more. It made me think once again about how hard life must have been for people who used to wear dresses all the time,” she said. “I had to wear a dress every time, and it was uncomfortable. Of course, because I was always keeping my body tense, my posture and things like that improved. I wore so many dresses, and filming in them was unusual, so it was a fresh experience,” she replied.

She also joked about Sovieshu’s high-handed attitude. “Every line Sovieshu says makes me angry. He says to Navier, ‘Why have you changed so much?’ Then he tells his wife Navier, while talking about his mistress Rashta, ‘I’ve never felt this way before.’ How can he say that? Even while filming, I kept thinking, ‘How can a husband say something like that?’ We heard a line like that during a meal scene, and thankfully the table was so long that we were far apart. More than Rashta asking, ‘Can I call you unni?’, every line from Sovieshu was hurtful,” she said with a laugh.

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon Ho. Yeo Ji-na, who wrote “Two Outs in the Ninth Inning” and “The Uncanny Counter,” penned the script, while Jo Soo-won, who directed “I Can Hear Your Voice,” “Pinocchio” and “Still 17,” directed the series. “The Remarried Empress” is available on Disney+ with two new episodes every Wednesday, for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.