Photo: AM Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Shin Min-a, 42, said, “The romance with Lee Jong-suk came together naturally, just from looking into each other’s eyes.”

At an interview on the afternoon of the 27th for Disney+’s series The Remarried Empress, written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol and directed by Jo Soo-won, Shin Min-a spoke about her chemistry with Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Sovieshu, emperor of the Eastern Empire; Lee Jong-suk, who plays Heinrey, prince of the Western Kingdom; and Lee Se-young, who plays Rashta, a runaway slave. She plays Navier, the beloved empress of the Eastern Empire, admired by all for her sharp mind and innate grace.

Speaking about working with Ju Ji-hoon, Shin Min-a said, “I’ve worked on three projects with Ju Ji-hoon now, and people say we specialize in couples with doomed romances. We had that kind of relationship again this time. Sovieshu says and does a lot of unreasonable things in the series, but when you look at Sovieshu’s face as played by Ji-hoon, he becomes convincing. I think because he played Sovieshu without any doubt, even the premise became believable and gained more weight.” She added, “Having worked together on three projects, even when we meet after a long time, there’s a sense of personal familiarity, so we can both immerse ourselves in the project quickly. Since I know how good he is, there were also times when I could rely on him. It was even more wonderful to meet again after he’d become such a terrific actor, and I found myself wanting to work with him again on another project.” She had plenty of praise for him.

She also laughed as she discussed Sovieshu’s eye-catching costumes: “I think that was a concept unique to Sovieshu. Rashta wore a lot of very lovely dresses, while Navier wore many mermaid-like dresses that were a little more formal and covered-up. Sovieshu, though, seemed to be portrayed through bold, sexy outfits. And those clothes really suited Ji-hoon. When I saw the clothes with silk, mesh and ruffles during the first shoot, I immediately understood what concept they had chosen.”

Asked about the perfect romance-fantasy look she shared with Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey, she said, “Every time Prince Heinrey appeared, I also felt my heart warm a little. Queen is so cute, and Heinrey resembles Queen and is somehow someone you can’t help being drawn to, isn’t he? He takes her hand in the most difficult situations, so I felt at ease during filming too.” She added, “Lee Jong-suk has done so many romance dramas, hasn’t he? His gaze, his very presence had the power of romance. It felt like romance came naturally just from looking into his eyes.”

Lee Jong-suk, in particular, is known to be a longtime close friend of Kim Woo-bin. Speaking about having to act out a romance with her husband’s close friend, she admitted, “Of course, there’s a greater sense of personal familiarity than with other actors. But if you look at it that way, there aren’t any actors who aren’t friends with my husband, so if I start worrying about it, I can’t do romance.”

Adapted for the screen from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is an epic romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor husband—now in love with a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Instead of accepting it, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryeon, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yun-ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, writer of Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the screenplay, while Jo Soo-won, director of I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, directed the series. The Remarried Empress is available on Disney+ every Wednesday, with two episodes released each week, for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.