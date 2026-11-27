Photo: AM Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Shin Min-a, 42, who has set a new milestone for K-romantasy, displayed the grace of an empress.

Shin Min-a plays Navier, the beloved empress of the Eastern Empire, whose keen intellect and innate grace have won everyone’s affection, in the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress, written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol and directed by Jo Soo-won. She met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 27th and shared her thoughts on the series coming to an end.

The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romantic fantasy epic about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—having fallen for a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept it, she demands permission to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series adapts the web novel of the same name by Alpha Tart, a definitive work in the K-romantasy (romance fantasy) genre. It premiered on the 3rd and aired its finale on the 25th. The Remarried Empress drew explosive interest as soon as it was released. Based on viewing figures for its first three days, it became the most-watched Disney+ local (regional) original title globally, ranking No. 1 among all such titles worldwide. In 17 days, it also reached No. 1 worldwide in Disney+ TV shows, according to FlixPatrol. It captured viewers around the world, ranking No. 1 in 45 countries, including South Korea, Japan and Taiwan in Asia; France, Spain, Poland and Hungary in Europe; and Brazil and Mexico in Latin America.

There was also a great deal of interest in Shin Min-a’s new side, as she stood at the heart of The Remarried Empress. Betrayed by Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), the emperor she believed was both her lifelong partner and her husband, Navier finds her position as empress threatened overnight. Shin anchored the series as an empress who never lets her emotions control her and never loses her dignity. Known as a “romance queen” for her distinctive charm and nuanced emotional performances, she won viewers over with a romantic fantasy that seemed perfectly suited to her personal color. Through Navier, who stands at the heart of the imperial court, she showed both the strength of her romantic acting and her elegant charisma.

Photo: AM Entertainment

That day, Shin Min-a said, “It felt like a long journey was coming to an end. Because of the nature of OTT productions, filming wrapped a year ago. If you think about it, it began when I received the script a long time ago; filming ended, the series was released, and other projects came out. Now I’m filming MBC’s ‘Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.’ I also promoted The Remarried Empress along the way, so it really has been a long journey. I haven’t seen the final episode yet because I’m filming a drama, but I still feel as if the journey has ended.” She added, “At first, we had some concerns about taking on a new genre like K-romantasy. We were half worried and half excited. I was especially glad that viewers overseas enjoyed it too; it made me feel they were focusing on the story itself. There was a lot that might have seemed unfamiliar, but fortunately viewers followed the story as the series unfolded. I’m grateful, and it’s been a fascinating experience.”

Asked about the reaction of her husband, Kim Woo-bin, who is one of the people closest to her, Shin said, “To be honest, he’s one of the people who’s really immersed in The Remarried Empress. He’s completely hooked. He calls me Navier even at home.” She continued, “I went to the Blue Dragon Film Awards recently, and I heard so much about The Remarried Empress. The actors understood how challenging the project was and were supportive. A lot of them told me it must have been difficult to maintain the tone and emotions of the series. They all said they could relate to how hard it must have been to perform, and I realized I really had taken on a challenging project. It’s a story unlike anything we’ve seen before, isn’t it? It can’t be easy to take on a genre like that. It was a comfort to feel that my fellow actors understood. There were lots of memes going around, but above all, I realized how much interest people had in the series. I was also surprised that industry insiders and actors enjoyed it so much.”

Shin Min-a, who helped lay the groundwork for K-romantasy, said, “At first I wondered how we could turn this into a drama, but the story follows a familiar framework, doesn’t it? We had to wear dresses and were in unfamiliar settings, but the story was familiar, so I adapted faster than I expected. People often call this kind of thing over-the-top melodrama, but I thought that was part of its appeal. The world is unfamiliar, but in some ways the structure is like what we’ve seen in historical dramas, so it feels familiar to us. On the other hand, I had to play Navier, and that was frustrating. No matter what emotion I expressed, wasn’t I playing a character stuck in this frustrating setup? That made it challenging from an acting perspective.”

On the unfamiliar fantasy character names, she said, “I found them awkward at first when I read the script, too. The first time I read it, I laughed just at the name Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon). But on set, people would call out, ‘Navier, come over!’ and ‘Sovieshu-oppa! Rashta (Lee Se-young)!’ so I think I got used to the names faster. They were just names, and throughout my acting career, I’ve been called by more character names than by my own, haven’t I? So I just thought of them as slightly difficult, unusual character names, and that made it easier.” She added, “Of course, I was also worried about how viewers would take it. I hear there have been more K-romantasy productions since ours, so we felt responsible for getting the first one off to a good start.”

Shin Min-a, who spoke of that sense of responsibility, said, “We all started this project with a lot weighing on us. It took a lot of discussion and deliberation before it came together. There’s a saying that you have to bear the weight of the crown. It wasn’t simply that the dresses were heavy; the original work was so wonderful that we all had to bear its weight. The actors, director and entire production team all had to carry the weight of the original, and making the series was truly not easy. The pressure and sense of responsibility were immense right up until it aired. I hope the parts we worked hard on are recognized as complete, and that our intentions come across to viewers.”

She also opened up about the effort involved in creating the perfect empress look. Shin said, “Lee Se-young, who played Rashta, probably had a harder time with the visuals. Her character is the woman the emperor falls for at first sight, and she has the kind of beauty anyone would fall for. I imagine Lee Jong-suk was in a similar position. I’m an empress too, so I couldn’t not pay attention to my appearance. I lost a little weight before filming, though I didn’t diet much. As filming went on, I found that I was losing weight naturally. But as we got further into filming, the dresses became so tight that my circulation was restricted, and I actually got more swollen. It made me think again about how hard it must have been for people who used to spend their lives wearing dresses.” She continued, “I had to wear a dress every time, and it was uncomfortable. Of course, because I was always keeping my body tense, my posture and things like that improved. I wore so many dresses, and since filming in dresses like that isn’t something you do every day, it was a fresh experience.”

She also joked about Sovieshu’s arrogant attitude: “Every line Sovieshu says made me angry. He says to Navier, ‘Why have you changed so much?’ and then, while talking about his mistress Rashta to his wife, Navier, he says, ‘I’ve never felt this way before.’ How can he say that? Even while filming, I kept thinking, ‘How can a husband say something like that?’ I heard those lines at the dining table, and fortunately the table was so long that he was far away. Every line from Sovieshu hurt more than Rashta asking, ‘May I call you unnie?’”

She also talked about her “doomed romance” chemistry with Ju Ji-hoon, with whom she has worked three times: on the KBS2 drama Devil, which aired in 2007; the film Kitchen, released in 2009; and now The Remarried Empress. Shin said, “I’ve worked with Ji-hoon three times now, and everyone says we specialize in doomed couples. We’ve ended up in that kind of relationship again this time. In the series, Sovieshu says and does a lot of outrageous things, but when I looked at Sovieshu as played by Ji-hoon, I found him persuasive. He played Sovieshu without a hint of doubt, which made even the character setup convincing and gave it strength.” She added, “Having worked together on three projects, we feel personally close even when we meet again after a long time, so we can both get immersed in the work quickly. I knew how good he was, so I could rely on him, too. It was even more wonderful to meet again after he’d become such an outstanding actor, and it made me want to work with him again on another project.”

She also spoke about Sovieshu’s eye-catching outfits. “I think they were part of Sovieshu’s signature concept. Rashta wore lots of very lovely dresses, while Navier wore many mermaid-style dresses that were more stately and covered-up. Sovieshu, though, seemed to be expressed through bold, sexy outfits. And those clothes really suited Ji-hoon. At the first shoot, I saw clothes made of silk and mesh, with frills, and I immediately understood the concept they were going for,” she said with a laugh.

On showing off the perfect romantic-fantasy look with Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey, she said, “Whenever Prince Heinrey appeared, I felt my heart warm a little, too. Queen was so cute, and Heinrey was like Queen in some ways, while also being someone you couldn’t help but feel drawn to. He took my hand in the most difficult moments, so I felt at ease during filming.” She added, “Lee Jong-suk has done so many romantic dramas, hasn’t he? There was a romantic quality in his gaze and in his very presence. It felt as if romance came naturally just by looking into his eyes.”

Lee Jong-suk, in particular, is well known as a longtime close friend of Kim Woo-bin. Asked about having to act out a romance with her husband’s close friend, Shin admitted, “Of course I feel more personally close to him than to other actors. But if you think about it that way, there aren’t any actors who aren’t close to my husband, so if I worried about that, I wouldn’t be able to do romantic dramas.”

Photo: AM Entertainment

The Remarried Empress, an adaptation of the popular web novel of the same name, stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryeon, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yun-ho. Yeo Ji-na, who wrote Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the screenplay, while Jo Soo-won, who directed I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, directed the series. The Remarried Empress is available on Disney+, with two episodes released every Wednesday for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.