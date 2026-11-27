The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Shin Min-a, winner of the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Shin Min-a, 42, shared her thoughts on attending the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Shin Min-a played Navier, the beloved empress of the Eastern Empire, in the Disney+ series “The Remarried Empress” (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won), a character known for her brilliant mind and innate elegance. She met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 27th and spoke about the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 25th. Shin Min-a was nominated for Best Actress for “Eyes,” lighting up the ceremony, while her close friend Lee Kwang Soo brought laughs as a presenter for the Best Director award.

“I didn’t know whether Lee Kwang Soo would be coming to the ceremony in the first place. When he appeared as a presenter for the Best Director award, I was so happy to see him that I wanted to cheer him on enthusiastically, too,” she said with a laugh. Earlier, Shin Min-a took the stage to present the Grand Prize at the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards, held last July. At the time, her husband, Kim Woo-bin, was nominated for Best Actor in the drama category for the Netflix series “Genie, Make a Wish.” Her husband’s close friend Lee Kwang Soo was in the audience, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the Disney+ series “Gold Land” and for both the Best and Excellence awards in the variety category for the Netflix variety show “Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!” When Lee Kwang Soo saw Shin Min-a, he greeted her with an epic cheer that turned the venue into a sea of laughter. At this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards, the roles were reversed: Shin Min-a cheered Lee Kwang Soo on, drawing attention.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Presenters Lee Kwang Soo and Shin Hyun-been. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.25/

“When Lee Kwang Soo appeared, I thought I should give him a warm cheer, too, so I cheered a full three times, but it seems the camera didn’t catch me. I don’t know whether Lee Kwang Soo heard my cheering, but that was the loudest cheer and applause I could manage. Having presented an award myself, I know how nerve-racking it is. So I thought Lee Kwang Soo would be really nervous, too, and wanted to clap and cheer him on even more,” she replied.

“The Remarried Empress,” adapted for the screen from the popular web novel of the same name, is an epic romance fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—who has fallen for a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than simply accepting, she demands his approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryeon, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon-ho. Yeo Ji-na, who wrote “Two Outs in the Ninth Inning” and “The Uncanny Counter,” wrote the script, and Jo Soo-won, who directed “I Can Hear Your Voice,” “Pinocchio” and “Still 17,” directed the series.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.