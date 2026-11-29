Photo provided by KBS

[Ahn So-yoon, reporter for Sportschosun] ‘Boss in the Mirror’ sees Jeon Hyun-moo reunite with Lee Young-pyo after the World Cup and take on a home-building project for descendants of independence patriots.

On the 29th, KBS2’s ‘Boss in the Mirror’ will feature ‘77 Friends’ Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Young-pyo teaming up for a philanthropic project of unusual scale, making a joint appearance about four months after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America. They are joining forces on a home-building project for the granddaughter of independence activist Jo Hak-i. Jeon, who recently made headlines by donating 8.15 million won to a housing-improvement program for descendants of independence patriots to mark his birthday, is now taking on homebuilding for the first time in his life, expanding the scale of his charitable work and raising expectations. Having become close friends, Jeon readily rolls up his sleeves at Lee’s suggestion and is set to build a house alongside junior KBS announcers Nam Hyun-jong, Jinwoong Kim, Park Hyo-jin and others, prompting interest in what they will accomplish.

Singer Sean also lends his support, adding to the synergy of this special charitable effort. Sean says, “Since 2020, I’ve run 81.5 km every Liberation Day, raising a cumulative 10.8 billion won in donations.” He adds, “The donations were used to complete 28 homes for descendants of independence patriots.” He reportedly leaves viewers in awe as he recounts his exceptional charitable work, befitting one of the entertainment industry’s leading ‘donation angels.’

Meanwhile, the revelation that Lee Young-pyo holds a KBS employee ID card draws attention. Lee, who has worked as a KBS commentator since 2014, boasts, “Once I scan my employee ID and enter KBS, I can get in anywhere except the president’s office.” Jeon responds, “Hey, watch it! I joined in 2007,” drawing laughs as he asserts his ‘KBS senior’ status over Lee. The scenes from the home-building project for descendants of independence patriots that ‘77 Friends’ Jeon and Lee are taking on can be seen in the full episode of ‘Boss in the Mirror.’

KBS2’s ‘Boss in the Mirror’ airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.