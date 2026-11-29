Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] 'Gag Concert' will bring laughter to viewers with 'Simgok Police Substation' and its new segment, 'Seong-gyeong and the Faces.'

On the 29th, 'Simgok Police Substation' on KBS2's 'Gag Concert' will feature Lee Soo-kyung as 'Hero Generation Lee Haeng-suk,' along with Oh Jung-yul and Hong Hyun-ho as the 'Sun-ae Couple.' Also making its debut is 'Seong-gyeong and the Faces,' a quirky music-video comedy by Seo Seong-gyeong.

In 'Simgok Police Substation,' audience members who are actual members of Hero Generation stand up when Lee Soo-kyung appears, drawing laughter. Lee Soo-kyung then reveals that she planned to give Song Pil-geun the Lim Young-woong merchandise she got after waiting for three hours, adding to the anticipation. The unexpected appearance of the merchandise reportedly sent the audience into fits of laughter.

Next, Hong Hyun-ho and Oh Jung-yul appear as the 'Sun-ae Couple.' Hong Hyun-ho shares the reaction of a newly arrived assistant director after seeing their comedy.

Song Pil-geun also complains, saying, "What are you doing every time? Please think about my point of view, too." Oh Jung-yul asks, "Are we really that sad?" and starts the 'song we know' bit unique to the 'Sun-ae Couple.' The segment leaves viewers wondering which song will have everyone laughing out loud this time.

The new segment 'Seong-gyeong and the Faces' blends Seo Seong-gyeong's quirky comedy with music and presents it alongside a music video. Seo Seong-gyeong performs vocals, while Song Jae-in and Choi Ki-moon appear as the backing chorus, the 'Faces.'

Seo Seong-gyeong shows off her quirky charm from the start with the greeting, "Goodbye," before introducing her debut album concept: "hot iced Americano, bitter tanghulu, snow-white black." Her unpredictable comedy, combined with Song Jae-in and Choi Ki-moon's deadpan chorus, promises a new style of humor.

KBS2's 'Gag Concert' airs at 10:35 p.m. on the 29th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.