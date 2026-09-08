Complete Your Base Makeup with One Cushion: Choose According to Your Desired Skin Finish

Cushion foundation, a signature Korean base makeup product applied by patting it onto the skin with a puff.

Rather than dispensing liquid foundation from a bottle or tube, cushion foundation stores the product in a compact container and applies it with a dedicated puff. In fact, the product originated in Korea.

The base product and puff are housed together in one compact, so there is no need to prepare a separate brush or sponge. Its compact size also makes it convenient to carry.

With a new product, enough formula may come out onto the puff without pressing hard. In fact, pressing too firmly can release too much product, so keep that in mind. Using only a small amount at a time makes it easier to control the quantity.

Another clear advantage over liquid foundation is that cushion foundation can be used not only during makeup application but also for touch-ups while out. Dab a small amount onto areas where the base makeup has worn off or where additional coverage is needed, then pat it into the skin.

However, applying cushion foundation directly over skin with excess sebum or oil can cause it to mix with the existing base. For touch-ups, lightly remove the oil from the skin’s surface first, then apply a small amount to the areas that need it. This helps prevent the makeup from looking patchy or cakey.

Depending on the product, a cushion can create a luminous glow, a soft matte finish, or an in-between satin or semi-matte finish. We looked at cushion foundations in glow, semi-matte, and matte formulas.

TIRTIR official website

1. TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion

TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion covers skin imperfections while creating a semi-matte to semi-glowy finish with a subtle sheen, rather than an entirely powdery matte look. TIRTIR highlights “luminous coverage” as one of the product’s key features.

It is available in a total of 45 shades, offering a wide range of options from light to deep tones.

2. Jung Saem Mool Essential Skin Nuder Cushion

Jung Saem Mool Essential Skin Nuder Cushion is characterized by its thin, natural coverage and clear, luminous finish. It creates a base makeup look that does not heavily cover the skin’s texture while enhancing a subtle glow.

It can be used for skin tones ranging from shade 13 to shade 25. Within that range, it is divided into bright, natural, and muted base types, allowing users to choose according to their skin tone.

Laneige official website

3. Laneige Neo Cushion The Matte

Laneige Neo Cushion The Matte has a matte formula that creates a soft, powdery finish. According to Laneige, it also provides relatively high coverage, making it easy to conceal pores and blemishes.

Laneige particularly recommends it for oily or combination skin that produces excess oil. For reference, it recommends the glow-type Neo Cushion The Glow for dry and very dry skin, and the semi-matte LANEIGE Neo Cushion MEWY for dehydrated oily skin.

HERA official website

4. HERA Black Cushion Foundation

HERA Black Cushion Foundation creates a soft satin finish that adheres thinly and smoothly to the skin. In other words, it provides a subtle glow without looking excessively powdery or greasy.

According to the official website, the shades are divided into cool and neutral tones. The cool-toned range has four shades, while the neutral-toned range has six, allowing users to select a color suited to their skin tone.

Cushion foundations come in two types: those with a built-in sponge and those covered by a mesh layer. So do sponge cushions and mesh cushions create different skin finishes?

With a sponge, the foundation is absorbed into the applicator, and it can accommodate a wide range of formulas, from highly covering textures to creamy, soft formulas.

A mesh layer, meanwhile, is placed over the foundation formula. Acting like a filter, it helps control the amount transferred to the puff. It is particularly useful for applying runny or hydrating formulas in a thin, even layer.

However, the difference between sponge and mesh designs does not directly determine the skin finish. Whether the result is glowy or matte depends on the foundation formula inside the product.

Because the foundation and puff are housed in one compact, cushion foundation is useful for quickly completing makeup or touching it up while out. The method used to contain the formula—such as a sponge or mesh layer—varies by product, as do the available finishes, including glow, satin, semi-matte, and matte.

In short, it is best to choose a cushion foundation that suits you based on your desired coverage, skin finish, and skin condition.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.