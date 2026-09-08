What to Use for the Under-Eye Puff Trend in K-Beauty? Five Cosmetics to Consider

Aegyo-sal makeup brightens the raised area beneath the eyes and adds subtle shading below it to create dimension.

Typically, a light contour is applied beneath the raised area under the eyes, while a bright color is added above it. Recently, products designed for this purpose have been sold with not only eyeshadow but also a bright pencil and a shading pencil.

However, a product specifically designed for the under-eye area is not essential. You can brighten the raised area with light eyeshadow or concealer and create shading below it with a light brown or grayish-brown eyeshadow.

colorgram's 'All-in-One Under-Eye Maker' (captured from colorgram's official Olive Young store)

1. colorgram's 'All-in-One Under-Eye Maker'

colorgram's All-in-One Under-Eye Maker has a brightening color on one end and a 1.5-mm slim shading liner on the other. In other words, the two steps—adding volume and creating shading—can be completed with one product.

The product is available in 12 shades. According to colorgram, shades 01 Warm Tone, 02 Cool Tone, and 07 Warm Pinky are recommended for natural pearl volume; 13 Sunberry and 14 Rosy Pearl for soft shaded volume; and 03 Real, 11 Real Peach, and 12 Real Pink for non-shimmer matte volume.

THE SAEM's 'Saemmul Under Eye Maker' (THE SAEM website)

2. THE SAEM's 'Saemmul Under Eye Maker'

THE SAEM's Saemmul Under Eye Maker is a dual-ended under-eye liner that can create and fill in the area beneath the eyes. One end contains a pencil for drawing shading, while the other has pearl powder to add volume.

The product description shows that the pearl color varies slightly by shade number. 01 Plump Aegyo White has bright pearls, 02 Teary Pink has pink pearls, 03 Teary Gold has gold pearls, 04 Teary Coral has coral pearls, and 05 Plump Aegyo Ivory has ivory-colored pearls.

Bbia's 'Under-Eye Pencil' (Bbia website)

3. Bbia's 'Under-Eye Pencil'

Unlike the colorgram and THE SAEM products discussed above, Bbia's Under-Eye Pencil does not combine volume and shading in a single product. However, it has a built-in brush beneath the pencil, allowing for natural blending.

There are seven shades in total. 01 Volume White, 02 Volume Beige, and 03 Volume Peach are intended for highlighting; 03 Vivid Pink and 05 Vivid Salmon for adding vitality around the eyes; and 06 Shading Ginger and 07 Shading Rose for softly extending the shading around the eyes.

Too Cool for School's Art Class Protage Pencil (Too Cool for School website)

4. Too Cool for School's 'Art Class Protage Pencil'

Too Cool for School's Art Class Protage Pencil is a multipurpose pencil that can be used on various areas of the eyes and face. The product is designed for use on the under-eye area, as a highlighter, and as eyeshadow and blush. Unlike the Bbia product mentioned above, which can be twisted up, this pencil must be sharpened before use.

The pencil comes in nine shades that can be used for the under-eye area and highlighting. For cool undertones, the recommended shades are 11 Dew Beige, 15 Peony Tea, 18 Frosty Lavender, 19 Bebe Pink, 20 Misty Green, and 22 Humming Glow. For warm undertones, the recommendations are 01 Shining Linen, 09 Sheer Nude, and 14 Peach Bloom.

Heart Percent's 'Dot On Mood Gel Eyeliner Pencil' (Heart Percent website)

5. Heart Percent's 'Dot On Mood Gel Eyeliner Pencil'

When adding shading beneath the under-eye area, you can use not only brightening products but also a fine liner. Heart Percent introduces its Dot On Mood Gel Eyeliner Pencil as a product that can be used for eyeliner, eyeshadow, and under-eye makeup.

Apply it by drawing a thin line beneath the raised area under the eyes and softening the edges. Rather than drawing a dark line from the start, it is better to use a small amount along the crease that naturally appears beneath the eyes when you smile.

Under-eye makeup products are not all used in the same way. Some are designed as dual-ended products, while others come in pencil form to brighten the area beneath the eyes or add color. Some products can also be used to create shading.

When choosing a product, however, it is best to consider both your skin tone and the color beneath your eyes. If you find it difficult to decide what to buy, you can also use cosmetics you already own to create under-eye makeup.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.