What Is “Samgakjon” in K-Beauty Makeup? A Small but Important Area That Can Change the Look of Your Eyes

When watching makeup content, you often come across the phrase “fill in the Samgakjon.” Although the expression is unfamiliar overseas, it is one of the representative eye-makeup terms used in Korea to adjust the appearance of the eyes.

Samgakjon refers to the small, triangular space formed between the outer corner of the eye and the lower lash line. In Korea, this area is typically defined by adding shading with eyeshadow or eyeliner.

How does adding shading to the Samgakjon change the appearance of the eyes?

The key to Samgakjon makeup is to connect the outer corner of the eye with the lower lash line while shaping the outer part of the eye.

Adding soft shading just below the outer corner connects the upper eyeliner with the lower eye line, creating depth at the outer edge of the eye. Extending the color slightly outward can also make the eyes appear longer horizontally.

Filling the entire Samgakjon with a dark color can make the look appear unnatural. If the edges are too sharp or the shading extends too far downward, the area beneath the eyes may look darker instead. For this reason, many people apply color gradually and soften the edges for a more natural finish.

So how can you create Samgakjon makeup?

First, apply a thin layer of a light base eyeshadow over the eyelids and beneath the eyes, then apply a slightly darker shade to the outer corners.

Next, use a small brush or a fine eyeliner to connect the color from the outer third of the lower lash line toward the outer corner. Apply the color mainly to the small space between the outer corner and the lower lashes, then blend the edges softly.

Rather than applying a large amount of dark color from the start, it is easier to control the intensity and achieve a more natural look by layering small amounts several times.

For the Samgakjon, you can generally use a shade one step darker than the eyeshadow applied across the rest of the eye. For example, if you plan to apply pink eyeshadow around the eyes, you could use a shade combining pink and brown for the Samgakjon.

Instead of filling the entire Samgakjon with black eyeliner, use a color that blends naturally between the skin and the existing eyeshadow. This makes the boundary of the shading less noticeable.

Here is the question: How is Aegyosal makeup different from the Samgakjon?

Aegyosal makeup brightens the area beneath the lower lashes that becomes raised when you smile, while adding shading to the area underneath where a shadow naturally forms. With the Samgakjon, shading is added to the small, triangular space at the end of the outer corner of the eye.

The two techniques can therefore be used together. Apply Aegyosal makeup beneath the center of the eye and add Samgakjon shading toward the outer corner to make the area beneath the eye and its outer edge look like one cohesive eye-makeup look.

In other words, the Samgakjon is a small area, but it can change the overall impression of the eyes.

The Samgakjon does not occupy a large area in eye makeup. However, the small triangular section just below the outer corner can connect the eyeshadow, eyeliner, and lower lash line.

It is especially useful when you want to create the appearance of greater horizontal length or depth at the outer corners while keeping the overall color makeup relatively soft, as is common in Korean eye makeup.

However, the ideal placement and range of shading may vary depending on the shape of the eyes and the angle of the outer corners. Rather than drawing a fixed triangle exactly as it is, it is important to adjust the area gradually based on where your lower lash line meets the outer corner.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.