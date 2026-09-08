How to Apply Foundation Thinly and Evenly: The Right Way to Use a Makeup Spatula with Piccasso

Piccasso Ham Kyung-shik Two-Way Spatula (Piccasso website)

A makeup tool for spreading foundation thinly: the spatula

When applying foundation, people typically use a puff, sponge, or brush. In Korea, however, a thin, elongated metal tool called a spatula is also widely used for base makeup.

Spatulas are also used during skincare, usually to scoop out cream or mix several products. When used for base makeup, they can spread foundation thinly and evenly across the skin.

The Korean spelling of “spatula” varies in the industry, with several forms used interchangeably. This article uses “spatula” consistently.

So how should you use a makeup spatula?

First, dispense a small amount of liquid foundation onto the back of your hand, then pick up the foundation with the spatula’s long edge.

Next, hold the spatula almost perpendicular to the skin and gently move it from the inner cheek outward to spread the foundation thinly. Applying it in sections, such as on the cheeks or forehead, makes it easier to control the amount.

Finally, gently pat the skin with a puff or sponge. In other words, the spatula spreads the foundation, while the puff presses the boundary between the skin and the product to help it adhere.

Because a spatula spreads base products thinly and evenly, there is no need to use a large amount of foundation from the start. Instead, layer more onto areas that need additional coverage. You can also apply concealer selectively.

Makeup spatulas are easy to find at OLIVE YOUNG as well as Daiso. However, their sizes and shapes vary slightly by product. Although their basic purpose is the same—to apply foundation thinly and evenly—the areas where they work best and the ways they can be used may differ depending on their shape.

The PICCASSO x Ham Kyung Sik makeup spatula is one representative product line. It offers several types of makeup spatulas, ranging from a basic model to shapes designed for narrow areas.

1. PICCASSO x Ham Kyung Sik Makeup Spatula

This is the most basic elongated model. Its long edge spreads foundation thinly, making it suitable for applying base makeup evenly to relatively broad areas such as the cheeks and forehead.

Piccasso introduces this product as a base makeup tool that can be applied smoothly even when layered several times. It is a basic model that uses its elongated edge to spread foundation thinly and evenly across broad areas such as the cheeks and forehead.

2. PICCASSO x Ham Kyung Sik Two-Way Makeup Spatula

The two-way model is shorter than the basic version and is designed with two differently shaped surfaces. Piccasso says it can be used not only with liquid foundation but also with cushion foundation and skincare products.

The short, narrow edge can be used to spread base products over small or curved areas, such as beside the nose or around the chin. The opposite side can be used to scoop out cream or other base products.

3. PICCASSO x Ham Kyung Sik Mini Makeup Spatula

As its name suggests, the Mini is a thinner and smaller spatula than the basic model. It has a similar shape but is suitable when you want to use a slightly narrower tool.

It is useful for applying a small amount of base product thinly to narrow, curved areas such as between the eyebrows, beneath the nose, around the chin, and around the mouth. Its compact size also makes it convenient to carry in a makeup pouch.

Piccasso Ham Kyung-shik Curved Spatula (Piccasso website)

4. PICCASSO x Ham Kyung Sik Curved Makeup Spatula

Unlike the basic model, whose edge extends straight, the Curved model bends into an arc. Its curved shape makes it easier to apply foundation to contoured areas of the face than a flat, straight edge does.

It can apply foundation thinly and evenly to broad areas such as the cheeks, as well as beside the nose, around the nostrils, and around the chin. It allows for more precise work on areas where you would otherwise need to change the angle repeatedly when using a straight spatula.

Spatulas can also be used differently depending on the foundation’s formula.

Spatulas are particularly easy to use with liquid foundations that spread smoothly. By contrast, fast-setting or highly viscous foundations may leave visible edges while being spread thinly with a spatula. To achieve a natural finish, adjust the amount picked up at one time and the area covered according to the formula of the foundation you are using.

On areas with uneven skin texture, it is better not to repeatedly spread the foundation with the spatula. Instead, apply a thin layer and finish by patting it with a puff.

A spatula also comes into direct contact with the skin, so proper care after use is important. If it is made of stainless steel, polishing compound may remain on the surface, so it is best to wipe it off before use. It is also important to remove any foundation left on the surface.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.