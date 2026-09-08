Why Apply Green and Purple to Your Face? How to Use Color Correctors by Shade

Color correctors adjust the skin tone with color before foundation.

A color corrector is applied before foundation or concealer to areas that need correction, such as redness, dullness, or dark circles.

Unlike ordinary concealers, which cover blemishes with beige shades similar to the skin tone, color correctors use various colors, including green, lavender, peach, and yellow.

The key to color correcting is using contrasting colors to neutralize tones that stand out on the skin. Therefore, it is important to apply it thinly only where needed rather than over the entire face.

The Face Shop Gold Collagen Ampoule Makeup Base Green (The Face Shop website)

1. If redness is a concern, use a green-toned corrector.

Green color correctors can cover areas with noticeable redness, such as around the nostrils, on the cheeks, or over red blemishes.

However, using too much green can make the skin look grayish or pale. Rather than applying several layers to achieve complete coverage, it is better to start with a small amount.

Green color correctors available on the market include The Face Shop's 'Gold Collagen Ampoule Makeup Base Green' and THE SAEM's 'Cover Perfection Tip Concealer Green Beige.'

LANEIGE SKIN VEIL BASE EX #40 Pure Violet (Laneige website)

2. For yellowish, dull skin, use a purple-toned corrector.

Lavender or purple correctors can be used when yellow undertones are prominent or the overall skin tone looks dull. In other words, they can help even out the complexion rather than conceal a single blemish.

However, if the skin already has bluish undertones, such as visible blue veins, or is naturally pale, using more lavender can produce a result different from what you intended.

Purple-toned products available on the market include Laneige's 'LANEIGE SKIN VEIL BASE EX #40 Pure Violet' and Innisfree's 'Light Fitting Makeup Base No. 1 Purple.'

THE SAEM Cover Perfection Triple Pot Concealer (THE SAEM website)

3. If the under-eye area looks bluish or dark, use peach or orange tones.

Peach or orange shades can be used on areas with bluish or grayish tones, such as under-eye dark circles. Applying concealer repeatedly under the eyes can make the base look thick or cause the product to settle into fine lines. In such cases, apply a thin layer of color corrector first, then add a concealer close to your skin tone for natural coverage.

However, the color of dark circles varies from person to person. They may look brown in some cases and strongly bluish in others, so it is better to check the actual color under your eyes before choosing orange rather than selecting it automatically.

For peach- and orange-toned correction, you can use THE SAEM's 'Cover Perfection Triple Pot Concealer.' It contains several concealer shades in one container, allowing you to use a color-correcting shade along with the beige shade used to cover skin imperfections.

Color correctors are generally applied after skincare and sun care, but before foundation or cushion foundation.

First, identify which color you want to correct on your face, then choose a corrector shade according to the areas of concern, such as redness, dark circles, or dullness.

You do not have to use only one color. For example, you can use green around the cheeks for redness and peach under the eyes in the same makeup routine.

However, trying to completely cover the skin tone with the corrector itself, or using more shades for tone correction, can make the base look thick. It is therefore better to apply small amounts mainly to the most noticeable areas, use only enough to neutralize the color to some extent, and then layer foundation or cushion foundation over it.

Finally, if blemishes remain a concern, finish with concealer. Using a color corrector does not cover every blemish, so you can apply a concealer similar to your skin tone to any spots that remain noticeable.

Rubbing the base product too firmly can cause the corrector applied underneath to move. Gently pat it on with a puff or sponge, and if blemishes or dark circles are still visible, add a skin-tone concealer only to the areas that need it at the end.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.