5 Highlighter Placement Areas for a More Sculpted Look

Highlighter can illuminate individual features and make the face look more dimensional. It is commonly applied above the cheekbones, but recently, more people have been adding subtle points of light to smaller areas, from the inner corners of the eyes to the Cupid’s bow.

In other words, instead of making the entire face shine, you can use highlighter to brighten the areas you want to emphasize. However, the mood of your makeup can change depending on where you apply the same highlighter. Here are five places to use it besides the cheekbones.

1. Inner corners of the eyes: Add a small dot of light

The inner corners of the eyes are also commonly highlighted in idol makeup. Adding a small dot of highlighter near the inner corners can create a sparkling point in your eye makeup and make your eyes look more open and refreshed.

The key is to apply a small amount to a narrow area with a small brush or your fingertip, rather than spreading shimmer over a wide area. It is also better to place it slightly outside the inner corners, rather than directly beside the tear ducts.

If you apply overly intense shimmer too far inside the inner corners, it may look like eye discharge.

2. Tip of the nose: Touch only the most prominent point

When applying highlighter to the nose, many people draw it along the bridge to make the nose look higher. Adding highlighter to the tip as well can enhance dimension and make the midface appear shorter.

However, applying highlighter broadly over a rounded nose tip can make the nose look wider. The key is to apply it narrowly only to the raised point where the light naturally catches.

If the area around your nose is oily, the oil and highlighter may clump together, so it is best to use less product. If you have large pores, a finely milled formula is preferable to one with large shimmer particles.

3. Brow bone: Add light above the eyes

Lightly touch the areas where the facial bones protrude, such as the arch of the brow. Creating a bright point above the eyes can add dimension to your eye makeup.

Drawing a long line of highlighter along the entire brow can look unnatural. If you have already used a lot of shimmery eyeshadow around the eyes, the area may look puffy, so it is better to skip highlighter or apply it only to a very small area.

4. Cupid’s bow: Add another touch over your lip makeup

Applying highlighter to the Cupid’s bow, the M-shaped area at the center of the upper lip, can brighten and emphasize the lip’s outline and make the lips look fuller.

However, applying it too broadly or using too much white shimmer can make it look as though you are sweating or have an oily shine on your philtrum. It is better to apply only a small amount of highlighter that blends well with your skin tone, rather than using shimmer that contrasts too strongly with your lip color.

5. Tip of the chin: Create a bright point on the lower face

If highlighter is concentrated only around the cheekbones and nose, the glow will be focused on the upper part of the face. Adding a small amount to the tip of the chin can also bring dimension to the lower face.

However, brightening the entire chin can draw attention to the chin and lower face and emphasize uneven texture and blemishes. Rather than applying it broadly, lightly sweep it only over the most prominent point when viewed from the front.

Highlighter can be used not only on the cheekbones but also on various areas, including the inner corners of the eyes, the sides of the nose, the brow bone, the Cupid’s bow, and the tip of the chin. Applying a small amount to prominent areas of the face can enhance its dimension.

The important thing is to choose the areas you want to emphasize according to the mood of the day’s makeup, rather than brightening every part of the face. Less is more: applying a moderate amount in the right places will create a more natural look.

In particular, using large shimmer particles or applying too much product to multiple areas can make uneven skin texture stand out as well.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.