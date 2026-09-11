If Shade 21 and Shade 23 Both Look Wrong, Could ‘Olive Tone’ Be the Answer?

Skin that suits neither pink nor yellow bases is drawing attention to the concept of an “olive tone.”

When choosing a base product such as a cushion or foundation, consumers have long been accustomed to first selecting between shades 21 and 23, then choosing a yellow or pink base according to their skin tone.

The problem is that even the same shade 21 can produce different results. Some products may look noticeably reddish, while others can appear yellow and mismatched. In other words, matching skin brightness alone does not solve the problem. Korean beauty brands have focused on this gap and developed a new approach: the “olive tone.”

The name may bring green skin to mind, but olive tone is not that simple.

Olive-toned skin has subtle green or gray undertones. Even among olive tones, some people appear warm, while others look neutral or cool. Olive tones are not limited to people with dark or tanned skin. They can appear on both fair and deep skin, regardless of brightness.

VDL explains that you may have an olive tone if you have struggled to find a perfectly matching foundation, prefer a polished and elegant aesthetic—known in Korean as “chugumi,” a combination of the Korean words for “pursue” and beauty—or find that a foundation-free base suits you better. Another possibility is that you assumed your skin was as dark as shades 23 to 25, but discovered that shade 21 actually matches you.

Some olive-toned skin can also look yellow when a warm foundation with strong yellow undertones is applied. Conversely, a cool-toned base with strong pink undertones may make the face look reddish or appear disconnected from the skin.

As olive tones gain attention, green makeup bases can be easy to confuse with them. A green color corrector uses complementary colors to neutralize redness. It can be applied sparingly to areas where flushing is prominent, such as around the nostrils or on the cheeks.

Olive foundations and cushions, by contrast, are designed for cases in which warm or pink tones feel subtly off. They apply a neutral-feeling base across the face. Depending on the individual’s skin tone, an olive-toned base may also help neutralize redness.

An olive base does not cover redness by adding green to the skin. Instead, it is a base product whose color has been adjusted from the outset to account for the skin’s underlying tone.

In Korea, the word “olive” can now be found among the actual shade names of cushions and foundations.

ESPOIR Be Velvet Cover Cushion (ESPOIR website)

For cushions, ESPOIR has officially launched two shades of its Be Velvet Cover Cushion in Korea: shade 21.5 Milky Olive and shade 23.5 Fair Olive.

ESPOIR says it applied a neutral base to the new shades, reducing redness and subtly adjusting yellow undertones. The shades were designed to create a natural-looking complexion without a separate color-correcting product, the brand explained.

VDL Cover Stain Perfecting Foundation (OLIVE YOUNG product page)

For liquid foundations, VDL has also added an olive shade to its VDL Cover Stain Perfecting Foundation. The brand says it helps create a sophisticated makeup look while bringing out the skin’s tone in a clear and calm way.

What stands out about VDL’s added olive shade is that it does more than expand the range of brightness options. It allows consumers to choose a color based on their underlying skin tone as well.

There is no single correct way to determine which skin tone suits you.

For example, online guides commonly suggest identifying undertones by looking at the color of the veins on the wrist or determining whether gold or silver jewelry is more flattering.

However, skin can look different depending on the lighting, redness on the skin’s surface, and whether it has been tanned. There is no need to define your tone based on just one method.

When choosing a foundation, it can therefore help to apply the actual product along the jawline and check the color difference between the face and neck. It is also best to observe how the color changes on the skin over time, rather than judging it immediately after application.

In short, the fact that a product is labeled “olive” does not mean the same shade will suit everyone with olive-toned skin. Because brightness and undertone balance vary even within olive tones, it is still necessary to test products directly and find the color that works best for you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.