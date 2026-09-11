From Taeyeon to An Yu-jin: Trench-Coat Looks to Try This Fall

@_yujin_an

As cool autumn breezes begin to blow, one of the first fashion items that comes to mind is the trench coat. A classic piece that has been loved for decades, it returns each season in a variety of fabrics and silhouettes and is expected to remain a staple this fall as well.

Still, when you actually take one out of your closet, it can be difficult to decide what to wear with it.

Fashion is much easier to approach when you have examples to reference. We gathered trench-coat looks from idols that are easy to try in everyday life. If you want to give a familiar trench coat a fresh mood, take inspiration from their styling.

@taeyeon_ss

1. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon: A Casual Look with a Cropped Length

Taeyeon paired LOW CLASSIC’s Low Waist Washed Cotton Half Jacket in khaki with a baseball cap and chunky boots.

The cropped outerwear creates a lively silhouette, while the casual accessories soften the trench coat’s signature classic mood.

She added a generously sized black bag, giving the overall look an effortlessly polished accent. This is a combination worth referencing when you want to style a formal trench coat as comfortable everyday wear.

@zuhazana

2. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha: A Free-Spirited Bohemian Look with a Raised Collar

Kazuha buttoned up her trench coat and raised the collar to create a neat silhouette that framed her neckline. She paired it with wide-leg jeans and black heeled boots, adding a free-spirited mood to the classic outerwear.

The loosely fastened belt at the waist and oversized bag also draw attention. By combining pieces with different moods while balancing their colors and silhouettes, she completed a distinctive trench-coat look.

For reference, Kazuha wore MARGESHERWOOD’s Washed Half Trench Coat in beige, priced at approximately KRW 350,000.

@_yujin_an

3. IVE’s An Yu-jin: A Bright Tone-on-Tone Look in Similar Shades

The trench coat chosen by An Yu-jin is s/e/o’s Trench Half Slit. Instead of a dark brown shade, she opted for a light ivory trench coat to create a brighter overall impression. She matched her pants in the white family as well, completing a cohesive tone-on-tone look.

She defined the silhouette with a waist belt and added a soft suede bag, using the contrast in materials as an accent against the neat overall mood. Eye-catching button details also keep the light-colored trench coat from looking too plain.

@j_chaeyeoni

4. Chaeyeon Jeong: An Elegant Trench-Coat Look Styled Like a Dress

Chaeyeon Jeong buttoned up a high-neck half trench coat and tied the waist belt, styling it like a dress.

She kept jewelry to a minimum and focused on the outerwear’s silhouette and details, creating a look that was polished yet elegant. In effect, she used the trench coat as a styling piece rather than simply as outerwear.

A trench coat with ample length can make a strong statement even when worn on its own. This is a style worth considering if you want to create a clean autumn look without adding many other pieces.

As these examples show, the same trench coat can create entirely different moods depending on its length and color, as well as the clothes and accessories worn with it.

You can make it casual with a cropped length, emphasize its classic feel by raising the collar, or create a fresh tone-on-tone look with a light color. Styling the trench coat itself like a dress can also produce a more polished and elegant look.

If you have been wearing your trench coat in similar ways every time, step outside your familiar styling routine this fall. Drawing inspiration from idols’ varied looks is a great way to add your own mood to the trench coat in your closet.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.