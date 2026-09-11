What Do Idols Really Use? Beauty Products Personally Revealed by Chuu, Rei, MIYEON and Taeyeon

@chuuo3o

The beauty products used by idols, who show a new side of themselves every time, attract interest not only from fans but also from consumers interested in cosmetics.

More idols are now introducing the cosmetics and perfumes they normally use by revealing the contents of their pouches or demonstrating their own makeup through YouTube and self-produced content.

These are not limited to professional makeup products used onstage. The selection ranges from base products that prepare the skin before makeup to color cosmetics such as eyeliner and blush, as well as perfumes they carry with them every day.

Here are four beauty products personally revealed through content by Chuu, IVE’s Rei, i-dle’s MIYEON and Taeyeon.

@chuuo3o

1. Preparing the Skin Before Makeup: Chuu’s Yunjac Skin Perfecting Protective Base Prep

Through her YouTube channel Chuu Can Do It, Chuu introduced Yunjac’s Base Prep as one of the products she uses before applying makeup.

She explained that she applies it to her skin before starting her makeup to help prevent it from pilling or slipping.

Yunjac’s Skin Perfecting Protective Base Prep is designed for use before makeup. On the product detail page, it is also described as a base that helps makeup apply smoothly and as a makeup-adhering primer.

For those who consider it important to smooth and prepare the skin for base makeup after skincare, rather than moving straight into color cosmetics, this is an item worth considering.

@reinyourheart

2. A Perfect Fit for an Overseas Business Trip: IVE Rei’s TAMBURINS Egg Perfume Blue Hinoki

In a YouTube video about her overseas schedule, IVE’s Rei revealed the items she had packed in her suitcase.

While introducing the various belongings she brought on a business trip to Lisbon, she showed TAMBURINS’ Egg Perfume Blue Hinoki. TAMBURINS describes Blue Hinoki as a fragrance centered on refreshing pine oil, blue hinoki and driftwood.

The top notes include pine oil, bergamot and hibiscus, while the middle notes feature water notes and hinoki. The base contains cedarwood, driftwood and other notes.

The Egg Perfume revealed by Rei stands out for its shape, which resembles a round egg, as its name suggests. With a capacity of 14 ml, it is also convenient to carry while traveling or going out.

@noodle.zip

3. Also Featured in Her Self-Makeup Routine: i-dle MIYEON’s Missha Palette Paint Gel Liner

Through a self-makeup video on i-dle’s official YouTube channel, MIYEON revealed various makeup products she actually uses.

The product she used to complete her eyeliner was Missha’s Palette Paint Gel Liner. Because a brush allows users to control the amount of product and the thickness of the line, it is an eyeliner worth trying for delicate eye makeup.

It may be useful for anyone who wants to create eyeliner in a way that differs from pencil or liquid formulas, or who wants to try MIYEON’s self-makeup technique.

@taeyeon_ss

4. Beauty Enthusiast Taeyeon’s Favorite Color: Tooq Satin Dohwa Balm in Dayz

Taeyeon, known as one of the entertainment industry’s leading beauty enthusiasts, has also repeatedly revealed the cosmetics she personally buys and uses through her official YouTube content.

Among them, Tooq’s Satin Dohwa Balm drew attention after becoming known as one of Taeyeon’s blush products. Of the various shades, Taeyeon highlighted Dayz as a color she particularly likes, expressing her affection for it.

Tooq’s Satin Dohwa Balm is a balm-type blush that is described as tinting the cheeks with a watercolor-like wash of color. It is worth noting for anyone looking for a blush that adds a natural flush to the cheeks or interested in Taeyeon’s signature clear and subtle cheek makeup.

The products are especially eye-catching because they were personally taken out and shown by idols offstage. It is also interesting that each item—from base prep and perfume to gel liner and blush—reflects the individual’s personal taste.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.