Double-Denim Fashion Is Back This Fall—Here’s How Jang Won-young and Rosé Wore It

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The so-called “double-denim fashion,” in which both the top and bottom are made of denim, was beloved from the 1980s through the 1990s as a symbol of youth and freedom. Once dismissed as outdated, double-denim fashion has returned to the front of the wardrobe.

This style, which pairs a denim top with denim bottoms, has recently appeared frequently in K-pop idols’ everyday outfits amid the Y2K and retro trends. What has changed is the wider range of styling options, such as pairing different washes on the top and bottom or varying the fit and silhouette.

K-pop idols have recently been putting their own spin on double-denim fashion.

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1. IVE’s Jang Won-young: Double-Denim Fashion Completed with Subtle Differences in Wash

IVE’s Jang Won-young paired a sleeveless denim top with wide-leg pants, creating a lightweight look on top and a relaxed silhouette on the bottom.

The subtle difference in the denim washes creates variation in the overall color palette while keeping the outfit cohesive. Combining different tones and silhouettes also reduces the monotony of denim.

The top is Miu Miu’s cropped chambray tie shirt, priced in the 1.3 million won range, while the bottoms are Miu Miu’s five-pocket denim jeans, priced in the 2.4 million won range.

@igotyuandme

2. ITZY’s Yuna: A Chic Look Styled with Deep Indigo and a Cropped Top

ITZY’s Yuna completed a cohesive look by pairing a deep-indigo shirt-style denim jacket with matching pants. She left the jacket unbuttoned and chose a white cropped top underneath, softening the weight of the dark denim.

She added a red quilted shoulder bag for a strong pop of color. Pairing a bright inner layer and colorful accessories with the denim set brought variation to the overall mood.

Yuna wore a LOW CLASSIC denim shirt jacket and wide-leg jeans, each priced in the 140,000-won range.

@hi_sseulgi

3. Red Velvet’s Seulgi: Street Style with a Zip-Up Denim Jacket and Baseball Cap

Red Velvet’s Seulgi created a street-inspired mood by pairing a zip-up denim jacket with a striking black contrasting collar and pants in the same tone. She wore a white T-shirt underneath and draped the jacket casually over her shoulders for a relaxed feel.

She emphasized the sporty elements with a gray baseball cap and a black shoulder bag. Adding basic pieces and accessories to the denim set turned it into an everyday look.

The top is TONYWACK’s cropped work jacket, priced in the 430,000-won range, while the bottoms are TONYWACK’s washed cotton straight-leg pants, priced in the 240,000-won range.

@roses_are_rosie

4. BLACKPINK’s Rosé: Sporty Casual Style with a Denim Jacket and Cropped Top

BLACKPINK’s Rosé created a lively double-denim look by pairing a light-wash denim jacket with vintage-inspired details and a denim skirt. She wore a black cropped T-shirt with lettering underneath and casually draped the jacket over her shoulders to add a sporty mood.

For accessories, she chose oval black sunglasses, a thin headband, and a bold silver chain necklace to emphasize the look’s hip edge. Adding distinctive accessories to the casual denim set created a comfortable yet stylish outfit for attending an event.

The top is Levi’s Relaxed Trucker Jacket, priced in the 140,000-won range, while the bottoms are Levi’s Icon Skirt, priced in the 80,000-won range.

Double-denim fashion, which matches denim on both the top and bottom, can create a markedly different overall mood depending on the colors and silhouettes of the two pieces.

Combining different washes, as Jang Won-young did, or creating contrast in color and silhouette with an inner layer, as Yuna did, are representative approaches. You can also make the look more casual by adding sporty accessories like Seulgi, or pair denim with a skirt as Rosé did.

The four stars show that even when denim is worn on both the top and bottom, the mood can change depending on the wash, silhouette, and even a single inner layer. If you want to try double-denim fashion this fall, focus less on matching the top and bottom exactly and introduce a change in either the fit or the color.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.