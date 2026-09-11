Was Purple Always This Pretty? Beauty Picks to Elevate Your Mood This Fall

@jennierubyjane

Purple is taking over the space left behind by mint and blue. From lavender eyeshadows and grape tints to deep plum blushes, purple hues are spreading across new beauty products for fall/winter 2026.

Thanks to its uniquely mysterious color, purple creates a look that is both composed and distinctive when added to makeup. Its wide spectrum ranges from bright, translucent shades like lavender to deeper colors such as grape and plum, allowing you to enjoy it in many ways according to your personal taste.

Purple hues have also made their way into Jennie's makeup. By boldly applying purple around her eyes, she perfectly captured this season's “Purplecore” mood.

Wearing purple does not necessarily mean going for bold makeup. You can add a subtle accent with a highlighter containing a delicate shimmer or tint your lips with a muted grape-colored tint. Starting with small details allows purple to blend naturally into an everyday look.

Here are four beauty items that make it easy to try purple this fall.

Risky Pigment Eyeshadow Palette Mischief Lavender (RISKY website)

1. Risky Pigment Eyeshadow Palette Mischief Lavender

Eyeshadow is the easiest way to get started with purple makeup.

The Risky Pigment Eyeshadow Palette Mischief Lavender centers on lavender and includes coral and brown shades as well. In other words, it allows you to incorporate purple into the contouring makeup you normally wear.

By combining bright, dreamy lavender with warm coral and muted brown, the palette can create a variety of moods on its own. It also stands out by giving a dreamy interpretation to a funky mood, moving beyond conventional color combinations.

Sweep the clear, vivid shades broadly across the eyelids to create subtle definition, or layer the darker colors close to the lash line for a defined smoky look. If you are new to purple, applying lavender as an accent over a brown base is also an easy way to start.

ESPOIR Strobing Highlighter No. 8 Galaxy (ESPOIR website)

2. ESPOIR Strobing Highlighter No. 8 Galaxy

If you are hesitant to apply purple to your eyes or lips, it is perfectly fine to wear it only as a glow.

ESPOIR Strobing Highlighter No. 8 Galaxy is a highlighter that reveals purple shimmer when it catches the light, adding a subtle purple accent to your base makeup. Its soft, dough-like strobing texture helps reduce fallout and adheres smoothly to the skin.

The shimmer reflects light from different angles to create a dimensional glow, so even a small amount on the cheekbones or bridge of the nose can create a distinctive mood. If purple shimmer feels unfamiliar, try tapping it onto your desired areas rather than applying it broadly.

Oddtype Unseen Balloon Tint 676 Q (MUSINSA product page)

3. Oddtype Unseen Balloon Tint 676 Q

If you would rather apply purple to your lips than around your eyes, Oddtype Unseen Balloon Tint 676 Q is a good option. Shade 676 Q is a muted, mystic grape color. Rather than a vivid purple, it creates a deeper, more composed impression and challenges the idea that grape-colored lipstick must always look intense.

Its hydrating-feeling texture adheres thinly to the lips, creating a voluminous look. Instead of applying it heavily across the entire lip at once, place the color in the center and smudge it naturally toward the edges to control the intensity.

If a deep purple feels too bold, 652 Sheer can also create a Purplecore look. Its bare lilac tone applies more transparently than 676 Q, preserving purple's distinctive mood while pairing more lightly with your makeup.

4. fwee Lip & Cheek Blurry Pudding Pot MV05 Boss

If you want a more vivid purple look, fwee Lip & Cheek Blurry Pudding Pot MV05 Boss is another good option.

This deep purple-plum multi-use product can be tapped onto both the lips and cheeks to create a coordinated look. Its soft, bouncy pudding texture, formulated with cocoa seed butter, blue agave leaf extract, and blurring powder, spreads smoothly across the skin.

Apply a thin layer to the lips and smudge the edges outward for a moody plum lip. On the cheeks, use only a small amount and tap it on lightly to add a natural flush. It is especially useful when you want purple to serve as a clear focal point of your makeup.

Purple makeup can also become part of your everyday routine. Not every purple creates the same mood, either. Lavender with a touch of white looks clear and dreamy, blue-leaning grape creates a sophisticated impression, and deep plum conveys a more intense, mature mood. The result changes completely depending on the brightness, saturation, and texture.

This fall, purple is easy to approach by adding one shade to familiar makeup rather than filling both the eyes and lips with purple. Choose the color that best connects with your usual makeup—lavender's translucence, grape's composure, or plum's depth.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.