Is Purple Difficult to Wear? Four Purple Core Beauty Picks for an Easy Start

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As the ‘Core’ trend of building an entire style around a specific color—such as mint, lemon, or tomato—continues, purple is now making its presence felt.

The so-called ‘Purple Core’ trend, which incorporates various shades of purple—from pale lavender and lilac to mauve and deep plum—into fashion and makeup, is emerging as a new trend.

Sunmi has also joined the movement. She made color the centerpiece of her look by pairing purple-toned makeup with purple clothing and fashion accessories.

Like Sunmi, you can coordinate purple from head to toe, but you do not necessarily need to prepare a purple outfit. Recently, purple tones have spread throughout the beauty category, from color cosmetics such as eyeshadow and blush to tone-up bases and sun-care products.

If you want to ease into Purple Core more lightly than with clothing, what products should you choose? Here are some purple-toned beauty items that work well for everyday use.

hince Half Moon Cheek (hince website)

1. A spoonful of lavender on the cheeks: hince ‘Half Moon Cheek 09 Bubble’

If applying purple to your cheeks feels unfamiliar, starting with a soft, milky lavender may be a good option.

hince describes ‘09 Bubble’ from its ‘Half Moon Cheek’ line as ‘baked lavender with a milky quality.’ Rather than a vivid purple, it delivers a pale, whitish color payoff.

In other words, this cheek product focuses on creating a soft lavender mood rather than a strong, bright purple look, making it approachable even for beginners.

ATHE Authentic Lip Glowy Balm (ATHE website)

2. A subtle mauve tint for the lips: ATHE ‘Authentic Lip Glowy Balm 09 Fig Veil’

If you want to express Purple Core through lip makeup, you can also use a mauve shade that is more subdued than lavender.

ATHE’s ‘Authentic Lip Glowy Balm 09 Fig Veil’ is a mauve color with a deep shade reminiscent of fig skin. Rather than appearing distinctly purple, it is closer to a pink-and-red color infused with purple undertones, making it relatively easy to wear in everyday makeup.

The product’s sheer, glossy balm finish allows the color to blend naturally with the lips’ original tone instead of appearing intensely pigmented.

If lavender eyeshadow or blush feels somewhat unfamiliar, using a mauve lip product like this is another way to add a touch of the Purple Core mood with ease.

Mamonde ‘Pore Control Peony UV Protector’ (Olive Young Mamonde product page)

3. Purple in sunscreen, too? Mamonde ‘Pore Control Peony UV Protector’

Purple tones are not limited to color cosmetics. Mamonde’s ‘Pore Control Peony UV Protector’ is a tone-up sun-care product with a lavender hue.

Unlike color cosmetics, it lets you use purple at the base stage without showing the color directly on the eyes or lips. Because the purple does not appear as directly as eyeshadow or lipstick, even those trying Purple Core for the first time can use it with relatively little hesitation.

ESPOIR ‘Eye Core Palette No. 10 Midnight Shell’ (ESPOIR website)

4. Lavender-mauve tones for the eyes: ESPOIR ‘Eye Core Palette No. 10 Midnight Shell’

If you want to express the Purple Core mood through eye makeup, a palette that combines lavender and mauve shades is another option.

ESPOIR’s ‘Eye Core Palette No. 10 Midnight Shell’ is presented as a product centered on subdued mauve shades, with pink and purple tones arranged together. It also combines purple shades with natural-looking shimmer, allowing you to create a look with multiple tones rather than using a single vivid purple.

If filling the entire eye area with purple feels too bold, use a mauve-toned shade as the base and add purple shimmer to the inner corners or under-eye area. It can also be used to add a purple accent to everyday makeup.

This Purple Core trend is not limited to filling the eyes and lips with deep purple. The options now range from soft lavender blush and mauve lipstick to purple-toned tone-up sun care. Simply adding one purple element to a familiar makeup look can be enough.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.