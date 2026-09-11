Autumn Warm Tone Season Is Here: Styling Formulas Found in Jennie, Minji, Go Youn-jung and Giselle

@jennierubyjane

The season of autumn warm tones has returned.

If brown and camel are the only colors that come to mind, now is the time to take a closer look at how the stars style them. From Jennie’s lovely ivory look to Giselle’s chic combination of brown hair and leather, there are more ways to use autumn-warm colors than you might expect.

As the seasons change, it is also a time when makeup, hair and clothing gradually begin to shift. In autumn, styling often features brown, beige, coral and burgundy shades with slightly reduced saturation rather than vivid, bright colors.

Autumn warm tones are also known in personal-color analysis as shades that pair well with this palette. However, even the same celebrity can look completely different depending on a project or promotional concept. Rather than assigning a specific person to a single personal color, it is better to use their actual styling examples as references.

So how can you incorporate autumn-warm styling? We looked at Jennie, NewJeans’ Minji, actress Go Youn-jung and Aespa’s Giselle to find useful ideas for everything from makeup and hair to fashion.

@jennierubyjane

1. Jennie in the “Less than a Lover” music video: Making autumn warm tones lovely

In the “Less than a Lover” music video, Jennie moves beyond the idea that autumn-warm colors must always look calm and mature.

In the video, Jennie pairs an ivory dress with deep black hair and a red lip that adds a natural flush, creating a romantic image as if she has fallen in love. If brown and burgundy feel too heavy, you can lower the intensity with a warm color softened by white, such as ivory. Adding a natural flush to your makeup can also create a brighter, lovelier mood.

2. Like Minji in “Ditto”: Creating a fresh autumn look with beige and brown

If you are looking for a more natural and youthful autumn-warm mood, NewJeans’ Minji during the “Ditto” era is worth taking inspiration from.

Minji created the song’s wistful, innocent mood by pairing a muted coral-brown lip with a grayish-brown jacket and long, straight black hair.

It is also notable that she chose colors that blended naturally with her skin instead of using intense shades throughout. Muted browns naturally emphasize Minji’s dark eyes and facial features while adding softness rather than an overly mature feel.

When you want to create an innocent autumn-warm look, take inspiration from Minji in “Ditto” by pairing beige and grayish-brown clothing with a coral-brown lip, while keeping the hair color and texture natural.

@goyounjung

3. Like Go Youn-jung in “Can This Love Be Translated?”: Elegant and feminine

For a more elegant and feminine autumn look, consider Cha Mu Hee’s outfits, played by Go Youn-jung in the Netflix drama “Can This Love Be Translated?”

Playing global top star Cha Mu Hee, Go Youn-jung showcased a range of styles, from tweed sets and romantic dresses to suede jackets. In particular, she created a warm yet composed mood in the first episode by wearing a brown suede jacket.

For those with autumn warm tones, the key point is not just the color but also the material. Pairing warm colors such as brown, cream or beige with a material that has a substantial, cozy texture, such as suede, can bring out the distinctive autumn mood more naturally.

@aerichandesu

4. Like Giselle in Paris: Chic with brown hair and structured looks

If you want the urban, sophisticated mood of autumn warm tones, Giselle’s styling for Loewe’s show at Paris Fashion Week (PFW) is also worth watching.

At the Loewe show, Giselle styled long, deep brown hair with a black leather jacket. She completed a polished yet distinctive look by adding a bright green bag to autumn-friendly leather and a relaxed fit.

The hair color is one detail worth noting. Instead of hair that looks completely black, choosing a shade that reveals a subtle brown tint in the light can create a softer overall impression.

You do not have to stick only to brown for your clothing, either. Like Giselle, start with neutral colors such as gray or denim, then add one warm accent color at a time, such as camel, green or gold. This preserves the warmth of an autumn-warm palette while creating a more sophisticated look.

Wearing brown is not the only way to style autumn warm tones. As seen in Jennie’s ivory, Minji’s coral brown, Go Youn-jung’s suede and Giselle’s brown hair, choosing just one color or material is enough to bring the warmth of autumn into your look.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.